Yes, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul is aware that Mayci Neeley called Jenna — the woman who claimed to have slept with Dakota Mortensen — during the finale of the Hulu show.

“At the end of the day, I was like, ‘Why is this an issue to call?’ I was fine with her calling her because I am like, ‘What is there to hide?’” Taylor, 30, told Us Weekly an exclusive interview. “If there’s nothing to hide, there should be no question. But that is a very major trigger for me, and he knows that.”

On the show, Dakota, 31, denied sleeping with Jenna or stepping out on Taylor once they made things official.

“It wasn’t something he was wanting to bring on the show,” she continued before hinting that she doesn’t know how the phone call ended. “I guess at the end of the day, we’ll see how that ends up going because I don’t know. I have no problem with it though.”

Mayci, meanwhile, claimed to Us that she has no bad intentions when it comes to Taylor and Dakota’s relationship.

“They have a child together now so at the end of the day, I hope that everything for them will work out,” she said. “I don’t think I would ever want them to not be together. Now they have a child together and I want to see them succeed and I want them to have a great relationship. I’m trying my best to be supportive.”

The first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, which started streaming on Friday, September 6, focused on Taylor and Dakota’s tumultuous relationship, which came after Taylor’s involvement in the viral MomTok swinging scandal. The couple found out they were expecting their first baby together in the premiere but Taylor subsequently suffered an ectopic pregnancy. The season premiere ended with footage from Taylor’s February 2023 arrest for domestic violence.

Taylor was charged with aggravated assault, two counts of domestic violence in the presence of a child, child abuse with injury and criminal mischief after the incident. She pleaded guilty in August 2023 to aggravated assault, while the other four charges were dismissed with prejudice, reaching a plea deal the following month. Cameras picked back up months later when Taylor was pregnant again.

“I’m pretty much known from my headlines of ‘Swinger Mom.’ I mean, the arrest, unfortunately, was another big all over the internet. And so I would say those things are pretty negative — obviously the [arrest] but the swinger one was also not a good thing I want to be known for the rest of my life,” Taylor told Us. “So, for the show, I really wanted them to see me and more of me and my personality and a deeper level. I feel like I come off so different online than I actually am in a conversation. So I felt like this was my chance to tell my story and get a deeper look into who I am.”

In the finale, Taylor and Dakota welcomed son Ever, who was born in March. (Taylor also shares daughter Indy, 7, and son Ocean, 4, with ex-husband Tate Paul.)

While Taylor and Dakota remain committed to a future together, they aren’t in a rush to get married just yet.

“I just want to take my time with this time around, this is my second marriage. It is going to be very important to me, and I don’t want to end up in another situation of being divorced,” Taylor explained to Us about the possibility of getting engaged. “So, I really just want everything to be really solid and have a foundation of trust. And so I feel like that takes time. I would love for that to be the end goal. But right now, I think building it up to that is where I’m at.”

Taylor also discussed how she and Dakota were preparing to watch their ups and downs on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

“I feel like I might’ve vented to my mom and been a little harsh — and he’s very sensitive — so I feel like it could be a lot harder for him,” she shared. “Also it could be triggering, too, to bring up these conversations. Especially, I think I’ve heard the [season] cliffhanger, so that in itself stirs up some stuff. We are doing good today, we’re going through work, so I really hope that not too much comes out.”

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is currently streaming on Hulu.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi