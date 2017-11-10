Fans are getting their first look at Taylor Swift on Saturday Night Live in a new promo that dropped on Friday, November 10.

“I’m Tiffany Haddish and I’m hosting SNL with Taylor Swift!” comedian and host of the November 11 episode, Tiffany Haddish, said. “Tiffany, I just wanted to say I’m so excited we’re doing SNL together,” Swift responded.

“Listen, listen, I just want to know,” Haddish said.“Are any of those new songs about me?”

“Well, no,” the “Look What You Made Me Do” singer quipped. “Well, can we pretend that they are?” the Girl’s Trip star asked and Swift responded “Absolutely!”

“I made it on the album, y’all, hey!” Haddish said while the two ladies broke out into a celebratory dance.

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed Swift was set to perform two songs on the November 11 episode of SNL last month. This will be Swift’s first public appearance to promote her new album, Reputation, which dropped on Friday, November 10.

A source recently told Us the Grammy winner was officially “coming out of hiding” after Reputation’s launch.

There may not be a song about Haddish on Swift’s sixth album, but there is one about her feud with Kanye West called “This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things.”

“Friends don’t try to trick you / Get you on the phone and mind-twist you / And so I took an axe to a mended fence,” Swift sings about her feud with the rapper that started back at the 2009 VMAs.

Swift has been in New York City preparing for SNL this week. The “Gorgeous” crooner posted a video backstage at after she won Song of the Year for writing Little Big Town’s “Better Man” at the 2017 CMAs on Wednesday, November 8.

“In NYC for SNL rehearsals,” Swift tweeted at the time. “I LOVE YOU @littlebigtownand CMAs.”

