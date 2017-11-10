Music

Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ Is Finally Here: Internet Reacts

By
taylor-swift-reputation-reactions
Taylor Swift performs at DIRECTV NOW Super Saturday Night Concert at Club Nomadic on February 4, 2017 in Houston, Texas. John Shearer/Getty Images for DIRECTV

Look what you made her do! Taylor Swift’s sixth album, Reputation, is finally here — and it’s still on repeat. The singer dropped her new tracks at midnight and fans are still reeling about it on Twitter.

The album features 15 songs, including standouts like “New Year’s Day,” “Gorgeous,” “Getaway Car,” “… Ready For It?” and “Delicate.” Oh, and “End Game,” which features her BFF Ed Sheeran and Future.

Taylor Swift Reputation Cover

As Us Weekly exclusively reported, the album is filled with references about fellow stars and chronicles “her feuds.”

“It will be across multiple songs, somewhat cryptically, but also obvious,” an insider previously told Us. It’s “her most experimental work yet in terms of sound,” the source added. “She’s definitely coming for the Grammys.”

So, how did Swifties react? Listeners took to social media to share some of their favorite lyrics, dish on hidden messages and post memorable GIFs.

Here, Us Weekly has rounded up some of the best reactions:

