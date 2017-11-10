Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ Is Finally Here: Internet Reacts

Look what you made her do! Taylor Swift’s sixth album, Reputation, is finally here — and it’s still on repeat. The singer dropped her new tracks at midnight and fans are still reeling about it on Twitter.

The album features 15 songs, including standouts like “New Year’s Day,” “Gorgeous,” “Getaway Car,” “… Ready For It?” and “Delicate.” Oh, and “End Game,” which features her BFF Ed Sheeran and Future.

As Us Weekly exclusively reported, the album is filled with references about fellow stars and chronicles “her feuds.”

“It will be across multiple songs, somewhat cryptically, but also obvious,” an insider previously told Us. It’s “her most experimental work yet in terms of sound,” the source added. “She’s definitely coming for the Grammys.”

So, how did Swifties react? Listeners took to social media to share some of their favorite lyrics, dish on hidden messages and post memorable GIFs.

Here, Us Weekly has rounded up some of the best reactions:

IM DANCIG TO NEW YEARS DAY AT MY WEDDING — makenzie baird (@makenziebaird1) November 10, 2017

@taylorswift13 HAS DONE IT AGAING!! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼🙌🏻🙌🏻 I swear this girl is a walking diary with my feelings #Repuation pic.twitter.com/QMwmLxQn1j — Jordan Shelbz (@Just_Jshelbz22) November 10, 2017

UM BOM DIA PRA QUEM JÁ ACORDO COM O ÁLBUM DO ANO #Repuation pic.twitter.com/lP2rgMhCcH — Victor (@stckwd_) November 10, 2017

Tom Hiddleston and Calvin Harris when they hear Getaway Car #Repuation pic.twitter.com/nUoB5Kd5cP — Kay (@kaysutherland22) November 10, 2017

This is a very good album you guys #Repuation pic.twitter.com/3bwzYN5nPT — Caitlin Walters (@caitmwalters) November 10, 2017

GUYS…. guys… #Repuation is out! goodbye. swallowed in a hole of tswift for the next 24 hours. — cat (@catrific) November 10, 2017

