When you’re ready, come and talk Vanderpump Rules with Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift.

While the actress has a full schedule filming Only Murders in the Building and working on her Rare Beauty line, Gomez, 32, admitted that she found herself sucked into the drama surrounding Lisa Vanderpump’s current and former employees.

“I’m on The Valley now,” she told Vanity Fair in an interview published Monday, September 9. “I’ve watched every episode of Vanderpump, so I don’t care if it’s bad!”

Vanderpump Rules premiered in 2013 and followed a group of employees working at Vanderpump’s West Hollywood restaurant, SUR. A decade later, the spinoff, which includes VPR alums Jax Taylor, Brittany Cartwright and Kristen Doute, debuted and promised to show a group of close friends as they trade late nights at SUR for baby bottles in the Valley.

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast: Then and Now While some things never change, the cast of Vanderpump Rules is used to a shake-up … and a touch-up. Vanderpump Rules was introduced to Bravo viewers during a special episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills in January 2013. Season 1 starred Lisa Vanderpump, who was a Beverly Hills Housewife at the time, Stassi […]

With the drama never-ending on both shows, Gomez said she can’t help but compare notes with Swift, 34. As the “Come and Get It” singer explained, “She is really like a big sister to me.”

Although Swift has not publicly professed to being a Bravoholic, she had the opportunity to meet Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice at the 2024 Coachella Music Festival in Indio, California.

Giudice, 52, said she approached the Grammy winner and politely asked, “Do you know who I am?” The “Shake It Off” singer did, and they were able to snap a photo together during Ice Spice’s set.

“She was such a sweetheart,” Giudice exclusively told Us Weekly in July. “I became a Swiftie now because of her. … She was so sweet.”

While season 2 of The Valley is currently in production, both Gomez and Swift have to wait a little longer to see what the future of Vanderpump Rules looks like.

Bravo has yet to confirm that season 12 of the show is a go. Earlier this month, however, a fan site speculated that the show would end with its next season and go back to filming SURvers from Vanderpump‘s restaurants as a total reboot.

Related: ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Cast’s Dating History When viewers were introduced to staff at Lisa Vanderpump‘s restaurant during Vanderpump Rules‘ 2013 premiere, it was clear everyone was intertwined in one another’s love lives. From Stassi Schroeder‘s rocky relationship with Jax Taylor, which took a turn when he hooked up with her best friend Kristen Doute, to Peter Madrigal’s casual connections to several […]

As the post picked up steam, cast member James Kennedy shot down speculation of a reboot.

“Y’all think you have it all figured out, huh,” the See You Next Tuesday DJ wrote in the comments section of the post.

Vanderpump Rules and The Valley are available to stream now on Peacock. Season 2 of The Valley is expected to premiere in 2025.