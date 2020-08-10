Everything is not what it seems! Selena Gomez and David Henrie reunited eight years after Wizards of Waverly Place came to an end — and fans can’t keep their cool.

“Hmm @selenagomez,” Henrie, 31, teased in a selfie Instagram video on Sunday, August 9, panning the camera over to show Gomez, 28, on the other side of a green wall. The “Rare” songstress later shared the same video on her Instagram Story while Gregg Sulkin, who also appeared on the Disney sitcom, played into the pair’s secrecy. “Hmmmmm,” he commented on Henrie’s post.

Though the former costars played coy about what sparked their get together, fans went wild in the comments with hopes of a reboot of the classic Disney series. “OMGGGGGGG! WHAT ARE YOU TWO PLOTTING? 😍😍😍😍,” one follower gushed. Another fan was more upfront, writing, “GIVE THE PEOPLE WHAT THEY WANT: reunion.”

Gomez and the How I Met Your Mother alum starred on Wizards of Waverly Place for four seasons from 2007 to 2012 as Alex and Justin Russo. The siblings, who worked in their family’s New York City sub shop with younger brother Max (Jake T. Austin), tried to maintain their lives as normal teenagers while also learning to control their magical powers. The series ended with an hour-long special with the three Russos fighting it out to determine who would become the sole family wizard.

Since the end of the series, the Spring Breakers actress has remained close friends with Henrie. In 2017, Gomez attended his wedding to Maria Cahill and shared a touching post in honor of the couple’s big day.

“Very much in my feelings about my big brother getting married,” she wrote via Instagram at the time alongside photos of herself and her longtime Disney costars. “Even though we for sure knew it would be him first. May God bless you and your beautiful wife Henrie! 💕.”

Two years later, the California native revealed that he and Gomez had already discussed the potential of a follow-up series to Wizards of Waverly Place — and had big plans for their old characters.

“It’s not formal,” he told Entertainment Tonight in September 2019. “But, Selena and I sit and talk about what would the reboot be, and we have a whole take. We have a whole thing. … We want to start the show like a few years later. Start [the Russos] off at the worst place ever so that way throughout the series you give them a nice, beautiful arch of reuniting. Start them off divided.”