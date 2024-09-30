Selena Gomez loves Sabrina Carpenter — Just Like Us.

Gomez, 32, was dancing to Carpenter’s “Juno” during the Short n’ Sweet Tour show at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Sunday, September 29. In the clip, Gomez could be seen shaking her hips and singing along to the song while wearing a sparkly little black dress.

“I know you want my touch for life / If you love me right, then who knows? / I might let you make me Juno,” Carpenter could be heard singing as Gomez danced and pointed at the camera.

Instead of writing a caption, Gomez tagged boyfriend Benny Blanco.

“Can’t keep my hands to myself,” Blanco, 36, commented on the Instagram post, referencing Gomez’s song “Hands to Myself.”

Gomez also shared the same video via her Instagram Story, tagging Carpenter, 25, who shared the clip. Her friend Connar Franklin was also at the concert, and the duo danced to Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” for a second video. Gomez’s Emilia Pérez costar Édgar Ramírez also joined her at the show.

The Only Murders in the Building star’s obsession with Carpenter and her music proves that she’s one of the most relatable A-listers out there.

Carpenter has been taking over the music industry as of late, following the release of her Short n’ Sweet record last month.

“I called it Short n’ Sweet for multiple reasons. It was not because I’m vertically challenged,” Carpenter quipped during an August interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “I thought about some of these relationships and how some of them were the shortest I’ve ever had, and they affected me the most.”

While she’s currently dating Oscar nominee Barry Keoghan — who is presumably the focus of her song “Bed Chem” — Carpenter had fans thinking she was in the midst of a brief but meaningful love triangle with Camilla Cabello and Shawn Mendes once upon a time.

After decoding Carpenter’s lyrics, fans are convinced that she had a fling with Mendes, 26, following his 2021 split from Cabello, 27. In February 2023, Mendes and Carpenter were romantically linked, but he denied that they were anything more than friends. Two months later, Mendes and Cabello reconciled for a brief moment.

One of Carpenter’s songs — which, yes, she’s been singing on tour — is titled “Coincidence” and appears to be about a past lover who has gotten back with an ex. Listeners have also pointed to “Taste” and “Juno” as Carpenter songs with pretty telling lyrics. As of now, Carpenter, Mendes and Cabello have not addressed fan speculation.