Sabrina Carpenter no longer finds falling in love as simple as sipping on an espresso.

During the Friday, August 23, episode of “Chicken Shop Date,” Carpenter, 25, was asked if she “finds it easy to fall in love.”

“Such a great question to spring on me in this chicken shop,” Carpenter quipped. “When I was younger, I fell in love very easily. Now, I fall in love more — I don’t want this to sound sad — but I fall in love with some more knowledge.”

Carpenter’s first boyfriend was fellow Disney Channel alum Bradley Steven Perry, whom she dated for one year beginning in 2014. She has since been linked to Griffin Gluck, Joshua Bassett, Shawn Mendes and David Dobrik.

“I think [love is] the most beautiful thing in the world and the most painful thing in the world at the same time. But the beauty outweighs the pain,” Carpenter previously told Interview Magazine in May 2021. “I would hope that whoever I marry is a fan. And I hope that I’m the biggest fan of the person that I marry.”

Two years later, Carpenter started seeing actor Barry Keoghan after they met at a fall 2023 party during Paris Fashion Week.

“They really took things slow at first, but the relationship is going strong,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in March. “They are both very casual people and enjoy being low-key in their downtime. They aren’t putting too much pressure on things, and Sabrina loves that Barry understands she is extremely busy with her work commitments right now.”

Carpenter’s work commitments included serving as an opening act for Taylor Swift’s The Eras Tour earlier this year and headlining a set at Coachella in April. Keoghan, 31, attended shows for both.

“Sabrina loves that he has been making the effort to support her at her shows and it has given them a chance to spend time together during this busy season,” the insider added at the time. “He is a total fan of hers and she thinks it’s really cute.”

Carpenter and Keoghan, who shares a son with a past partner, have since been spotted together on the respective red carpets for the Vanity Fair Oscar bash and the Met Gala. The Saltburn star also appeared in Carpenter’s “Please Please Please” music video.

Despite public appearances, the pair have declined to comment on specific details of their relationship.

“How do I skirt around this question?” Carpenter teased to Rolling Stone in June after being asked if Keoghan is her boyfriend. “The [dating] pool is the pool, and when you meet people that feel authentic and are so brilliant and amazing in every way, that’s what you do. Obviously, I write songs about exactly how I feel, so I guess I can’t be so surprised that people are interested in who and what those songs are about. That’s something that comes with the territory.”

The duo faced breakup rumors earlier this month, which Keoghan seemingly shut down by “liking” one of her August Instagram posts about the release of Short n’ Sweet. The album, which features “Please Please Please,” dropped on Friday, August 23.