Some Selling Sunset fans think Chrishell Stause just threw some subtle shade at her bosses Jason and Brett Oppenheim.

The Selling Sunset star left an eyebrow-raising comment on fellow real estate agent Ryan Serhant‘s post about his new Netflix series, Owning Manhattan.

“I’m so grateful to ALL OF YOU who have not only made @owningmanhattan TOP 10 in 40 countries but have been following me since the very beginning,” Ryan, 40, captioned the Instagram post on Friday, July 19, which highlighted moments from his career selling luxury homes. “It’s a strange feeling to have all of the most important moments of my life filmed and televised to the world, but it’s more of a blessing than anything. Here’s a bit about me for those of you who are new to my page.”

Chrishell, 43, showed support for her fellow Netflix personality, writing, “We need some of your leadership skills over on the west coast 😉😅👏.” Some followers took that to mean Chrishell wasn’t as thrilled by her own bosses at the Oppenheim Group.

“The shaaaaddee,” wrote one user while another looped Jason, 47, into the conversation, adding, “BOOM @jasonoppenheim 😮😂.”

Chrishell received an influx of responses that agreed with her. Another social media user even suggested that Ryan should face off against Jason and Brett, 47, whose real estate company is at the center of Netflix’s Selling Sunset.

“Yessssss please healthy competition for the twin boys and TELEVISED 😆😆😆,” the reality TV fan wrote in the comments section.

Selling Sunset, which debuted in 2019, follows the high-end realtors of the Oppenheim Group in Los Angeles as they compete to sell some of the city’s most expensive homes.

Viewers were initially introduced to Chrishell, Christine Quinn, Mary Bonnet, Heather Rae El Moussa (née Young) and Maya Vander in season 1. The cast has since evolved with the brokerage bringing in Amanza Smith, Emma Hernan, Chelsea Lazkani, Nicole Young and Bre Tiesi.

Selling Sunset has also highlighted not just the real estate — but the romance as well. (Fans definitely remember Chrishell and Jason throwing Us for a loop when they debuted their romance in 2021, only to call it quits later that same year.)

As viewers await news on season 8 of Selling Sunset and Owning Manhattan takes off, Us Weekly did a deep dive into how much real estate TV stars actually sell. Chrishell’s total sales volume from May 2023 to May 2024 was $11,224,900 with an estimated yearly commission of $280,622 after the 2.5 percent rate. After an estimated 85/15 broker split, his total earnings came to $238,529

Brett meanwhile sold $1,107,900 from May 2023 to May 2024 with an estimated yearly commission of $27,697 after the 2.5 percent rate. Jason came out on top with his total sales volume of $154,211,239 — which became a commission of $3,855,280 after the percent rate.

Ryan, meanwhile, reflected on his own success after previously starring on nine seasons of Million Dollar Listing: New York and spinoff Sell It Like Serhant.

“I love Bravo. I wouldn’t be here without them,” he exclusively told Us on Thursday, July 18. “Given the nature of cable TV, even though it’s streaming now, you have advertisers and commercial breaks. You have to create episodes that make people want to tune in next week, which is a different vibe than ‘watch it now.'”

Ryan continued: “As a producer on [Owning Manhattan] as well, if you want to create something no one’s seen before in reality TV, the voiceover, the orchestra, the story, and the way all eight episodes almost play out like one documentary — you can’t do that on cable.”