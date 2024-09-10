The people of Pioneertown are not happy with Selling Sunset star Alanna Gold claiming that she owns the town.

“Selling Sunset’s Alanna Gold does not ‘own Pioneertown,’” read a statement from the citizens of Pioneertown shared via the Pioneertown Gazette’s official Instagram page on Monday, September 9.

The message continued by “kindly” requesting an apology from both Gold, 32, and the Netflix series.

“The baseless claims by Selling Sunset’s Alanna Gold that she ‘owns Pioneertown’ undermines 78 years of internationally celebrated film, arts and cultural history,” the statement read. “These claims belittle generations of artists, neighbors, nature lovers, community members, musicians, small business owners and otherwise magnificent people of Pioneertown.”

Pioneertown is a small community located in San Bernardino County, California close to the Greater Palm Springs Area. Alanna has previously claimed that she and husband Adam Gold, whom she wed in 2022, owned part of the town in addition to their desert home they call “Cosmic Ranch.”

However, according to the Pioneertown community, Alanna and her husband don’t own as much as they claim.

“Pioneertown is a mile-square census designed community with over 400 residents and is privately owned by more than 100 independent parties,” the statement read. “Mrs. Gold has a small minority non-controlling interest in an entity that owns six of 35 parcels in the Mane Street area, constituting less than 1 percent of Pioneertown’s total 640 acres. The claim that she owns the ‘entire town’ is verifiably false.”

Following the backlash, Gold released a statement apologizing to people of Pioneertown.

“I want to reach out to personally say I am so deeply sorry for the confusion I have caused. I certainly do not own Pioneertown, I never should have said that and I apologize for doing so,” Gold shared in a statement to Us Weekly. “I want you to know that I did not mean any harm, I absolutely love Pioneertown and I simply got too excited talking about it. My first date with my husband was there and our wedding was at the Soundstage. We wanted to become part of the community so we invested in a home and other properties there.”

Gold added that she never wanted to “disrespect the town’s history or any of the people who make it such a wonderful place.”

On the Netflix show, Gold told fellow realtor Bre Tiesi that she owns “a little Western town in the desert.” She later organized a trip for her costars to Pioneertown where major drama went down. During a dinner with Alanna, Amanza Smith and Mary Bonnet, Nicole Young claimed that Emma Hernan was having an affair with a married man.

“It’s just information that could really affect families, marriages and Emma’s reputation,” Young said during a season 8 episode. “I wouldn’t do anything. Just like I haven’t done anything, I wouldn’t. Because I don’t know anything. That’s why we’re all being awkward and weird about it. But as a married woman, that kind of s—t pisses me off. “If I were the wife, I’d f—king kill someone. But my husband also would never in a million years. … You know I’m going to get murdered for this. She would literally burn me at the stake.”

Before the season officially dropped on Netflix earlier this month, both Chrishell Stause and Chelsea Lazkani hinted at Young’s accusations against Hernan. Stause slammed Young on social media without naming names and spoiling the drama.

“Disclaimer when you watch: Just know she spews a disgusting lie about a bestie that is categorically FALSE and SUPER damaging,” she penned. “It is NOT TRUE. [and] @done_and_done_productions you are disgusting for blindsiding [my friend] with this to see with the world instead of letting her at LEAST defend herself with the TRUTH.”

Hernan has not publicly spoken out about the allegations. Bonnet exclusively told Us Weekly that Hernan is “extremely upset” about it.

Selling Sunset is currently streaming on Netflix.