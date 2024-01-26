Shania Twain is on board with the Jason Kelce shirtless memes.

The country singer, 58, got a chuckle out of a social media post that included her 1999 song “’Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” paired with Kelce’s shirtless escapades during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills playoff game.

“Shania Twain comes on at the bar: ‘Let’s go girls.’ Me:” one user captioned the iconic Kelce, 36, picture via X on Monday, January 22, one day after the Philadelphia Eagles player’s hilarious moment.

Twain, for her part, responded to the tweet on Wednesday, January 24, with three laughing emojis.

Related: Shania Twain Through the Years: Country Superstardom, Motherhood and More She’s still the one! Shania Twain released her first studio album in 1993 — and she’s been topping the charts ever since. Born Eilleen Regina Edwards in 1965, the “Any Man of Mine” songstress got her start by singing in a cover band after graduating high school in her home province of Ontario, Canada. In […]

On Sunday, Jason had the time of his life cheering on his little brother, Travis Kelce, and the Chiefs. Jason arrived at Highmark Stadium with wife Kylie Kelce to watch the game in a suite with his parents Donna and Ed Kelce and Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift.

While in the suite, Jason celebrated Travis’ touchdown by taking off his shirt and yelling with a beer in his hand, which ultimately became a meme. Later that night, Jason also climbed out the suite’s window to mingle with fans in the stands.

Following the game, which the Chiefs won 27-24, Travis, 34, learned about his brother’s shenanigans and wasn’t fazed by it.

“My brother was shirtless? No, that doesn’t surprise me one bit,” Travis told Westwood One Sports at the time. “I love that guy. And every time we’re not on the field together, we’re always rooting for each other.”

During the Wednesday, January 24, episode of Jason and Travis’ “New Heights” podcast, Jason opened up about the experience and how he got “caught up in the magic of Bills Mafia.”

Related: Best Moments From Taylor Swift and the Kelces at the Chiefs vs. Bills Game CBS The Kansas City Chiefs had an epic cheering squad as they battled the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 21, and Us Weekly is rounding up the best moments from the Kelce suite in case you missed it. Taylor Swift joined Travis Kelce‘s immediate family, including brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie […]

“It is electric, the energy, the shenanigans. I’m like, ‘I gotta have my shirt off at some point,’” he told Travis explaining that the “heated” suite wasn’t the right place to be shirtless. “I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of the box so then I’m out of the box and I have my shirt off and I can be like my Buffalo Bills Mafia compadres. This is how my mind works after 40 Miller Lites.”

Much like Travis, mom Donna, 71, wasn’t “not at all” surprised by Jason’s game day celebrations, and noted that her eldest son is often “lighthearted” and “fun” when he’s not the one playing.

“A lot of people don’t see it because he’s all business nine times out of 10 when he is on the field,” Donna said in an interview with People published on Thursday, January 25. “He’s so focused with the game and he’s so into it that people don’t see that side of him.”