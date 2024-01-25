Donna Kelce wasn’t fazed by son Jason Kelce’s shirtless shenanigans at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game.

“No, not at all. No,” Donna, 71, said in an interview with People published on Thursday, January 25, noting that her eldest son, 36, has “done it on occasion” before. “He just saves it for special moments.”

Donna, Jason and his wife, Kylie Kelce, were in attendance at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, to support Travis Kelce and the Chiefs as they faced the Bills in the Sunday, January 21, playoff game. The group watched the game alongside Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, in a suite. (The Chiefs beat the Bills 27-24.)

As the Chiefs dominated on the field, Jason let loose in the family’s VIP box. At one point during his celebration, Jason, sans shirt, jumped out of the suite into the stands with the crowd and chugged some beers.

While some viewers were surprised by Jason’s antics, Donna shared that her son is often “lighthearted” and “fun,” but most people don’t get to see that side of him while he’s playing with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“A lot of people don’t see it because he’s all business nine times out of 10 when he is on the field,” Donna explained on Thursday. “He’s so focused with the game and he’s so into it that people don’t see that side of him.”

Jason and the Eagles were eliminated from the playoffs after their emotional loss against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on January 15. During the Wednesday, January 24, episode of Jason and Travis’ “New Heights” podcast, the Eagles center confessed he wanted to let loose after finishing “a very grueling season.”

“This was an opportunity to honestly just go someplace and forget about all that and just go have fun and root on [my] brother,” he admitted.

Before executing his bit, Jason revealed he gave Kylie, 31, a heads-up about what he had planned for the day.

“The moment we got into the suite, I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of the suite,’” he recalled. “And she said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.”

Jason admitted that his wife warned him in advance to be on his best behavior since it was the first time they met Swift, 34, since she started dating Travis, also 34. During the brothers’ chat, Travis assured Jason that the Grammy winner “absolutely loved” him.

Swift subtly confirmed Travis’ account when she “liked” a clip of the brothers’ podcast discussion.