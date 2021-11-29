Will a Meghan King mention be included on season 16 of The Real Housewives of Orange County? Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow revealed that the current cast of the franchise learned about their former costar and Cuffe Owens’ surprise nuptials while Bravo cameras were rolling.

“I saw the picture and we were on a trip for the show, and I went, ‘What?’” Heather, 52, told Us Weekly, noting that she didn’t see the wedding coming “at all” but quickly texted Meghan, 37, “I’m like, ‘Oh, my God. Oh, my God. This is crazy. You look beautiful. This is amazing.’”

The “Heather Dubrow’s World” podcast host added that she was “so happy” – but also “so shocked” by Meghan marrying Joe Biden’s nephew on October 11 after less than one month of dating.

“Obviously, it happened so fast, Meghan and I talk, and we keep in touch and, you know, I’m just thrilled for her,” Heather said. “She looks so happy. We’ve texted about it.”

Shannon, 57, meanwhile, told Us that everyone in the cast, which also includes Emily Simpson, Gina Kirschenheiter and newcomers Noella Bergener and Jennifer Armstrong, was surprised.

“We were all shocked, but if she’s happy, then power to her,” Shannon told Us. “Sometimes [Meghan and I] communicate through social media. I mean, here and there, I guess we do reach out to each other.”

After matching on a dating app in September, Meghan and Cuffe exchanged vows at his parents’ Pennsylvania home the following month.

“Within a week, we were back on the East Coast, meeting his family, and starting to plan our future together. We didn’t leave each other’s side for weeks,” she told Brides magazine at the time. “Our wedding was about two things for us. Our love for and commitment to each other, and our family — each of our families, and the new very large and very tight family that we were bonding together by getting married. That’s it.”

Meghan, who starred on RHOC from seasons 10-12, was previously married to Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011 and Jim Edmonds from October 2014 to October 2019. The twosome, who share daughter Aspen and twin sons Hart and Hayes, finalized their divorce in May.

Season 16 of RHOC marks the first in more than a decade without Tamra Judge and Vicki Gunvalson. Although Heather, who returned for the 2021 season after four years off, tried to get a cameo from Tamra for the fans.

“I actually invited Tamra to a party [at my house] this season and, unfortunately, it didn’t work out,” she told Us. “But I think that this season is … transitional and it’s interesting. It ends in a very surprising way, and I honestly don’t know where it’s going to go from here. … So I’m going to leave that up to the producers.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 16 premieres on Bravo Wednesday, December 1, at 9 p.m. ET.