Just when fans thought Riverdale could not get any crazier, star Shannon Purser tells Us Weekly exclusively that season 3 will take the madness to new heights.

“Definitely a lot of twists and turns for sure,” the 21-year-old actress, who plays Ethel Muggs on the CW series, revealed to Us at the Sierra Burgess Is a Loser premiere on Thursday, August 30. “I think it’s going to be even darker, if you can imagine. A little bit of the supernatural in there too, which is really fun to play with. And definitely a very dark turn for Ethel, but that’s about all I can say.”

Purser burst onto the scene as Barb Holland in season 1 of Stranger Things. Even though her character met an untimely end, the Emmy nominee told Us she’s still a fan of the series. “I think it’s kind of the perfect show. I love the ‘80s. I love science fiction,” she explained. “So it really was a dream come true. I will definitely be following along and cheering on the rest of the cast.”

Now the Rise alum is taking on the romantic comedy genre with Sierra Burgess Is a Loser, which will begin streaming on Netflix on September 7. “I think we all feel like losers, even the people who are traditionally beautiful and popular, and have the perfect boyfriend or girlfriend or whatever, they feel like losers at times. We all feel insecure,” Purser, who plays the title role, said of the inspiration behind the film.

She continued: “Sierra in particular is trying to find out who she is and feels all these pressures from her family and society, makes some bad decisions in trying to uncover who she really is. I think in the end, has this very beautiful redemption. Learns to embrace herself, and I think that’s just a very important message for kids. It’s so easy with social media to try and hide yourself or feel the need to conform.”

Riverdale season 3 premieres on The CW Wednesday, October 10, at 8 p.m. ET.

With reporting by Nicholas White

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!