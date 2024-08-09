After Simone Biles won gold at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the athlete and her family celebrated her dad’s milestone birthday in France.

Simone, 27, showed off her dad Ronald Biles’ 75th birthday celebrations with a series of Instagram Stories on Thursday, August 8. One of his gifts included a surprise from Snoop Dogg, who has become somewhat of a permanent fixture at the Olympic games this year.

“Snoop gave him a chain no he don’t know how to act,” Simone’s sister Adria Biles captioned an Instagram Story of her own on Thursday. “75 looks great on you! Happy birthday I love you.”

One of Simone’s photos showed Snoop, 52, walking with her family as they geared up to watch some of the women’s track and field events. The gymnast also shared a photo of her dad being given a birthday cake while they sat in what appeared to be a box at the Stade de France stadium.

Ronald’s birthday celebration came days after Simone praised her parents during an Today show interview with Hoda Kotb earlier this week.

“If not for my parents and adoption, I wouldn’t be here today,” she said. Ronald, her biological grandmother, and his wife, Nellie Biles, adopted Simone and Adria, 25, in 2003.

“My parents saved me,” Simone said while competing on Dancing With the Stars in 2017. “They’ve set huge examples of how to treat other people, and they’ve been there to support me since day one. There’s nothing I could say to them to thank them enough.”

Both Ronald and Nellie have been supportive of Simone’s gymnastics career since the beginning. They were a strong source of support for their daughter when she dropped out of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after getting the “twisties.”

Simone’s Netflix docuseries, Simone Biles Rising, which was released in July, showed the athlete’s conversation with her mom before leaving Tokyo.

“You can’t do it. It’s OK, honey,” Nellie could be heard saying, showing her daughter support. “I don’t want you going out there if you’re not in a good place. You don’t need to go out there and hurt yourself. That’s just not right, okay? You need to take care of yourself.”

When Simone returned to the Olympics this summer, her parents were seated in the crowd alongside Simone’s husband, Jonathan Owens. They cheered on the athlete as she took home four medals.

Her three gold medals this year came from winning the women’s artistic individual all-around, women’s vault and team all-around alongside Suni Lee, Jade Carey, Hezly Rivera and Jordan Chiles. Her one silver was awarded following the floor exercise. Simone’s Olympic medals total is 11 overall.