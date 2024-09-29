Simone Biles stepped out in style at husband Jonathan Owens’ Sunday, September 29, football game.

Biles, 27, stunned in a cropped Chicago Bears long-sleeved shirt, which she paired with a white mini skirt and matching thigh-high boots. She completed her look with a white Balenciaga purse, a bedazzled goat necklace and a pair of black sunglasses on top of her head.

Ahead of the Bears’ home game at Soldier Field against the Los Angeles Rams, Biles greeted her husband on the field. In footage shared via the Olympian’s Instagram Story, Biles and Owens, 29, shared a sweet pregame kiss on the sidelines.

Biles captioned her post with a brown heart and a bear emoji. Before heading up to her seat in the stands, Biles made sure to capture plenty of photographs of Owens’ warm-ups.

Just as Biles cheers on her husband, the NFL star similarly supports her own sports career. One day earlier, Owens traveled up to Milwaukee, Wisconsin to see Biles’ Gold Across America gymnastics tour stop, and even presented her with a floral delivery.

“The best surprise,” Biles wrote via Instagram Stories. “Ilysmf.”

Owens also traveled to see Biles compete in the 2024 Paris Olympics in July. Weeks earlier, Owens gave Us Weekly insight into the sweet conversations they have before a big gymnastics meet.

“It is not much motivation you need to do, just because you don’t want to put extra, added pressure on anyone,” Owens exclusively told Us in July. “I just tell her, ‘Go do your thing, baby.’… As long as she’s there, she’s on the field, give her a kiss and we can go about our way.”

Owens explained that mindset is reciprocated when he’s playing in a football game.

“You get a different type of focus whenever you just have this one person that you’re focusing on,” the NFL star told Us. “And I ain’t saying there’s something wrong with being single, but for me, knowing myself, I’ve played a lot better since [meeting Simone], I’ve just been focused and locked in, and you come home, talk about my day and play with the dogs, you know what I mean? That’s just kind of like our thing.”

Biles and Owens initially matched on dating app Raya, getting married three years later.

“[I] had been on the [dating app Raya] for a couple days and then she pops up. I’m like, ‘Lemme see who this is,’” Owens, who played for the Houston Texans at the time, said during a December 2023 appearance on “The Pivot” podcast. “I never really paid attention to gymnastics, so it piqued my curiosity [and I was like], ‘I’ll see what’s up.’”