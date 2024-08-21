Simone Biles’ post-Olympics celebration almost took an expensive turn.

“OK, we had closing ceremonies at the Olympics. I went, and after that, we went out,” Biles, 27, said in a Monday, August 19, TikTok upload. “You guys, this club tried to charge me $26,000 for a bottle of champagne. Like, are you insane?”

Biles went on to note that she “obviously” did not buy the pricey beverage, adding, “Why would you even try to play me like that? Like, that’s wild.”

According to CNN, the United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee pays Team USA gold medal winners $37,500, $22,500 for silver and $15,000 for bronze. Biles did not address whether her Olympic earnings were the reason she was almost charged for the champagne.

Biles shared the story while filming herself getting ready for her husband Jonathan Owens’ Chicago Bears preseason game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday, August 17. While doing her hair and makeup, Biles reflected on the effect her Paris Olympics success has had on her.

“Sometimes the attention, like, I’d rather not have it,” she told fans. “I’d rather just be as normal as possible.”

Biles made a triumphant return to the Olympics last month after pulling out of multiple competitions at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics due to experiencing the “twisties,” a term used for when a mental block prevents gymnasts from performing certain skills.

Biles, who has since become an advocate for mental health, won a total of four medals in Paris, scoring gold in the women’s artistic individual all-around, women’s vault and team all-around competitions. She also took home a silver medal in the women’s floor exercise final.

The Olympian previously gave fans a glimpse into her night out after the Olympics closing ceremony via her Instagram Story. “The reason I’m unwell this morning,” she captioned an August 12 clip of herself at a party with the crowd cheering and holding up an American flag.

In another clip, she and her sister, Adria, sang along to the 2010 Waka Flocka Flame track “Grove St. Party.” She captioned the video, “If you see me out at the club, pls tell me to go home. For my own sake & health in the AM.”

That same day, Biles revealed that she reunited with her bed upon returning to her home in Texas. “Never been so happy,” she captioned an Instagram Story selfie.

Though Biles has expressed interest in returning for the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles, she has also opened up about wanting to take the next steps in her and Owens’ relationship.

“He would have had them yesterday if he could have,” she said of having kids during an August 6 interview on Today. “Obviously, we both have goals that we want to achieve before we start a family. But yes, that’s definitely in our future.”