Christine Brown’s marriage to Kody Brown is over, but she’s not afraid to poke fun at her past as a sister wife.

Christine, 51, reposted a meme about Kody’s recent string of splits via her Instagram Story on Thursday, October 26. The image depicted Christine and her fellow ex–sister wives Meri Brown and Janelle Brown as the three stars of the classic 1996 movie The First Wives Club. This version, however, was titled The Ex-Wives Club, with the tagline, “Don’t get mad. Get rill.”

The meme showed Christine — who announced her split from Kody, 54, in November 2021 — in the middle as Goldie Hawn’s character, Elise. Meri, 52, landed Bette Midler’s role as Brenda, while Janelle, 54, starred as Diane Keaton’s Annie.

“Oh my gosh!! I laughed my head off when I saw this!!” Christine captioned the image.

The First Wives Club tells the story of three best friends who decide to get revenge on their respective ex-husbands after all three men leave them for younger women. In addition to Keaton, Midler and Hawn, the film stars Stockard Channing, Sarah Jessica Parker, Elizabeth Berkley, Maggie Smith and Marcia Gay Harden.

Unlike in The First Wives Club, however, Kody wasn’t the person who did the leaving. One year after Christine announced her split from Kody following 27 years of marriage, both Janelle and Meri confirmed the end of their romantic relationships with Kody. His only remaining wife is Robyn Brown.

During a Sister Wives episode that aired earlier this month, Janelle said she feels like Kody “slipped into” a monogamous lifestyle with Robyn, 45. “I think maybe he did it a while ago and was just trying to maintain his responsibilities with his plural family,” she added. “If I cared, it would bother me. But I don’t care. I really don’t.”

Kody, for his part, recently told Us Weekly that he still wants to be an “advocate for plural marriage” despite the drama with his ex-wives — though he has no plans to find a fifth wife. “I would never be interested in marrying again,” he said. “I’m not a polygamist [anymore]. … Unless I pull this family back together somehow.”

Meanwhile, Christine moved on with David Woolley, whom she wed earlier this month in Moab, Utah. Janelle was in attendance at the nuptials, but Kody, Robyn and Meri all skipped the big day.

“I’m so blessed! I’ve married my best friend. @david__woolley and I are happy and honored to have been surrounded by so much love,” Christine wrote via Instagram after the ceremony. “It was an incredible experience with our family and friends. We’re finally married with the wedding of our dreams.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.