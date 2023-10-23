In the latest season 18 episode of Sister Wives, Christine Brown begged for Janelle Brown to throw in the towel with Kody Brown — and move away from Flagstaff, Arizona.

“I don’t know where it stands with Kody and Janelle,” Christine, 51, confessed in the Sunday, October 22, episode of the TLC series, which picked up filming in spring 2023.

As Christine and Janelle, 54, reunited to celebrate Easter with their kids, Janelle made it clear that she is ready to move forward. However, she appeared to drag her feet about possibly moving closer to Christine in Utah. (Christine split from Kody, 54, in November 2021. She married David Woolley on October 7. Janelle, meanwhile, confirmed in December 2022 that she and Kody had separated.)

“We need to have traditions that carry this part of the family forward. We need to continue traditions or reestablish traditions that have meaning for her children and mine so that there’s an identity,” Janelle said in a confessional, referring to her and Christine’s combined 12 children.

Janelle later told the cameras, “I’m not really missing Kody. I’m not missing [my other sister wives] Robyn and Meri [Brown]. I’m finding a lot of peace, maybe the most peace I’ve felt in a long time, at this holiday.”

Elsewhere in the episode, Janelle confided in Christine while she was in Arizona for a July visit. “I’m struggling a little bit because I don’t miss him,” Janelle said at the time.

Janelle then admitted that she was relieved that following her birthday dinner with Kody in May he didn’t come into her house. “I was really happy to just be like, ‘Hey, see ya.’ As he drove away to Robyn’s house and I went into my apartment,” she explained.

That series of events, however, caused Christine to worry about her longtime friend and sister wife. “The more I hear, the more I am just so sad for her to be honest with you. She’s my friend and I want to see her happy,” Christine told the cameras. “Not living this life where her husband takes her out for her birthday and drops her off at home and goes to his wife.”

A frustrated Christine revealed in her confessional that she wished Janelle would “call it like it is and get out of Flagstaff! Sorry, this is just sad.”

Janelle, meanwhile, insisted that she is “fine” with her relationship — or lack thereof — with Kody. “We’re not reconciling. I’m not hoping he’s coming around. I’m not going to settle for less than I deserve. … I’m taking it for myself. I’m doing more,” she argued.

Furthermore, Janelle told Christine that her and Kody’s December 2022 fight “was the end of our relationship, our marriage, effectively.” She shared, “I’m more at peace when he’s not around.”

That confirmation only strengthened Christine’s resolve to get Janelle to a place where she fully leaves Kody and their life in Flagstaff behind.

“She deserves to have someone who loves her, who’s not going to have, what does [Janelle] say … friends with benefits? That’s not a marriage,” Christine told the cameras, noting that she’s worried Kody will “just continue to give her scraps.”

In addition to his broken relationships with Christine and Janelle, Kody and first wife Meri, 52, confirmed in January that they parted ways romantically. Meri has since relocated her clothing business to Utah where her family’s bed and breakfast is situated. Kody and fourth wife Robyn, 45, are still legally married and living full time in Arizona.

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.