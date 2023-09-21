Meri Brown is looking ahead following her split from ex-husband Kody Brown.

The Sister Wives star, 52, took to social media on Wednesday, September 20, to share an inspiring message about facing the world solo after ending her 32-year relationship with the patriarch, 54, earlier this year.

“Be so confident in knowing what you bring to the table that you’re willing to eat alone until you find the right table,” the quote, which was posted via her Instagram story and initially shared by @womenontopp, read.

Meri and Kody — who share child Leon, 28 — were legally married for 14 years before Kody divorced Meri to wed Robyn Brown and adopt her three kids from a previous relationship. In January 2023, Meri and Kody announced their decision to “permanently terminate” their marriage. The news came after Kody also called it quits with Meri’s sister wives Christine Brown and Janelle Brown in November 2021 and December 2022, respectively. (Kody remains married to wife Robyn, 44.)

After Christine split from Kody in 2021, an insider exclusively told Us Weekly he and Meri have had “zero relationship” in recent years. “It’s all fake,” the source claimed at the time. “They’re together for TV, essentially.”

Meri and Kody’s ups and downs were a major story line during season 17 of the series, which premiered in September 2022. During the season 17 finale, which aired in December 2022, Kody confessed he still didn’t want to fix his relationship with Meri.

“It’s interesting hearing him talking about this and the parallels that [are] happening with him and Christine and me and him,” Meri explained during a confessional. “It’s kind of disturbing because some of the things he’s frustrated about with Christine, he did with me. Oh, he wants to work on it with Christine, but not me.”

Kody, for his part, noted: “Ironically, Meri’s trying to support me and I don’t want to be in a relationship with her anymore.”

Season 18 of the TLC hit, which returned last month, has continued to follow the twosome in the months leading up to their split. During the Sunday, September 17, episode, Meri and Robyn discovered they both would keep count of the number of days Kody spent with each of his wives. While celebrating the holidays at Robyn’s home, Meri confessed she felt out of place.

“Kody doesn’t hide things well and I’m well aware,” Meri told the cameras. “It’s kind of like being the other woman.” Kody for his part, admitted it must be “awkward for Meri,” saying, “This is mine and Robyn’s house. Robyn and I always have to tone down our romantic tension completely.”

Christine also voiced her support for Meri on Sunday’s episode, sharing that “saw Kody string Meri along for years,” She added: “It was mean and cruel, and I saw that he would’ve done the same thing to me if I would’ve stayed.”