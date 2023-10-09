Kody Brown‘s relationship with Robyn Brown has been scrutinized since she joined his plural family — and things are no less “awkward” now that she’s his last remaining wife.

During the Sunday, October 8, episode of Sister Wives, the 54-year-old patriarch opened up about his family’s changing dynamic after his split from Christine Brown and tension with Meri and Janelle Brown.

“It’s really awkward because the only wife I have a relationship with right now is Robyn, but we’ve never been allowed to, essentially, be in love with each other or find solace in each other … and now everybody else is leaving, everybody else is gone,” he said.

Kody added that the “mess” between him and his other wives hasn’t made his relationship with Robyn, 44, any easier. “We’re having these struggles with everybody else, but we still don’t feel like we can expose our place of solace, our love for each other in any way,” he said. “This is not a safe place for us.”

Robyn shared her own perspective later in the episode, reflecting on what’s “been going down” in Kody’s relationships. “It’s been very frustrating to watch,” she confessed. “It’s all of them doing it. It’s Kody with Christine and Kody with Janelle, and I have no say and I have no influence whatsoever.”

At the time, Robyn noted that Meri, 52, was “still trying to hang on” to her and Kody’s marriage. “I just feel like there’s just so little left and I’m, like, trying to show her that there’s still some hope and Kody is not helping me with that,” she added. “It’s very frustrating and some days it feels like a dealbreaker.”

While discussing the future of her B&B business on Sunday, Meri admitted to Kody she had “hope” for their relationship despite their ups and downs. “I don’t want you to think that I’m walking away,” she told him.

Meri’s emotions got the best of her during the conversation, for which Robyn was also present. She comforted Meri as she teared up — but the supportive gesture didn’t sit well with Kody.

“What I’m seeing here is Robyn being an advocate of me and Meri and our reconciliation … and they’re making me feel very uncomfortable,” he said in a confessional. “I got one wife that I’ve got a great relationship with and I’m afraid if I abandon these women, that she’ll lose respect for me.”

Meri and Kody confirmed earlier this year that they’re no longer together, but throughout season 18, she’s been trying to hold onto what was left of their relationship. Christine, 51, was the first of Kody’s wives to leave the family in 2021, followed by Janelle, 54, last year.

“It’s a weird place to be, where you had this big family and it’s a big thing,” Kody confessed in a September episode of Sister Wives. “And now, we’ve got this small thing going on that’s not unimportant and it is beautiful but it’s not big like this other one. Can I adjust?”

He reflected on trying his hand at monogamy, adding, “I don’t want to sit and identify as a monogamist [but] if you are what you do, then what are you when you don’t? Can I be a monogamist? Can I manage this? I mean, this is smaller.”

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.