Paul Rudd proved Friends is still close to his heart while hosting the Saturday, May 18, season 44 finale of Saturday Night Live. Plus, musical guest DJ Khaled’s famous pals joined him onstage.

The Marvelous Mr. Hannigan

Pete Davidson kicked off a rap about Game of Thrones, but he wasn’t actually a fan. So, after making a quip about not liking to talk about his personal life, he changed the topic to his actual favorite TV show: Grace and Frankie. DJ Khaled and Rudd were featured on the track too, at which point the Avengers: Endgame star gave a shout-out to his Friends wife. “Went from Mike Hannigan to motherf–king Ant-Man / Season 4 is the s–t / Guest-starring Lisa Kudrow,” he rapped.

Another One

DJ Khaled brought a slew of famous faces with him for his stint as musical guest. Lil Wayne, Big Sean, Meek Mill, SZA, Lil Baby, Jeremih and J Balvin stopped by to perform a medley of hits. John Legend later joined the group to pay tribute to the late Nipsey Hussle. Ariana Grande‘s exes Davidson and Sean avoided each other by standing on opposite sides of the stage at the end of the show.

Tipsy

Cecily Strong appeared as Fox News host Jeanine Pirro during a “Weekend Update” segment. The comedian managed to soak Colin Jost repeatedly with her faux martinis as the cohost appeared more and more surprised each time she threw or spat out her drink. Leslie Jones took on Alabama’s controversial abortion law, while Jost and Michael Che later participated in their season finale tradition of writing jokes for each other that they read for the first time on the spot.

The Best Man

Rudd gave a best man speech to SNL for his monologue. He joked about when he first “met” the sketch series in 2008: having not done a Marvel movie yet, he was still treating people pretty well. The actor also reminisced about standing outside Rockefeller Center the night the show premiered in 1975. He quipped that he had just turned 30 and told Lorne Michaels that evening he would one day host the show.

Time Travelers

Kate McKinnon’s wacky woman Ms. Rafferty who keeps experiencing bizarre events returned with a tale about time travel. She used Rudd’s character to demonstrate how she was treated in the past, and miraculously, he never broke (unlike previous guests Ryan Gosling, Liev Schreiber, Brie Larson and Casey Affleck).

Tell Us: What did you think of the season 44 finale?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!