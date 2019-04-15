No love connection here! Ariana Grande may be hanging out with ex-boyfriend Big Sean, but a source tells Us Weekly exclusively that the pair won’t be reconciling their relationship anytime soon.

“Ariana and Big Sean have remained in contact, but neither of them are looking for anything serious [or] romantic,” the source tells Us, adding that the pair are “friends.”

The duo had tongues wagging in February, when the songstress, 25, was spotted in the “Bounce Back” singer’s car in L.A. after holing up together in a recording studio.

The rapper, 31, and the Grammy winner were both single at the time: The Sam & Cat alum split from ex-fiancé Pete Davidson in October, and Big Sean called it quits with girlfriend Jhené Aiko in mid-December.

“Big Sean is single right now, from what Jhene has heard,” an insider told Us in March.

The first source tells Us that, despite Grande’s desire to rekindle her flame with Sean, there is some jealousy between the two women.

“Jhene Aiko and Ariana never hated each other, but there’s always been a little bit of jealousy on both ends — moreso on Jhené’s towards Ariana,” the source notes.

Grande and Sean dated for eight months starting in October 2015, but broke things off over “conflicting tour schedules.” A confidant told Us in March that the “Breathin’” singer contacted her former loves to try to determine where they went astray ahead of her Sweetener tour.

“She has reached out to her exes to have a positive place in her life right now and for peace of mind, so she can focus on herself and this tour, which is the only thing on her mind right now,” the confidant explained.

The pop star, who sang about past loves Sean, Ricky Alvarez, Davidson, 25, and late rapper Mac Miller on her tune “Thank U, Next,” also hung out with ex Graham Phillips, whom she dated from 2008 to 2011, in March, and Alvarez, 31, multiple times since January 2019.

