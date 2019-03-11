Blast from the past! Days after Ariana Grande reunited with her ex-boyfriend Big Sean, the “Problem” singer spent time with her former flame Graham Phillips in New York City.

Grande, 25, and Phillips, also 25, were spotted walking into NYC’s Carbone restaurant together on Sunday, March 10. The former Nickelodeon actress wore thigh-high white boots, a Burberry miniskirt, a black tank top and a puffy black jacket as they braved the cold temperatures.

The duo met in 2008 when they starred together in the Broadway production of the musical 13. Grande and Phillips dated for about three years before they called it quits in 2011.

The pair’s hangout came less than two weeks after the “7 Rings” songstress hung out with her ex Big Sean in Los Angeles. Grande and Sean, 30, spent several hours in a recording studio before they left together in his car . The pop star and the rapper split in October 2015 after eight months due to “conflicting touring schedules.”

Grande and Sean remained friendly after their breakup and the Sam & Cat alum even referenced him on her hit song “Thank U, Next.” She croons at the beginning of the tune: “Thought I’d end up with Sean / But he wasn’t a match.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly on March 2 that the “One Man Can Change the World” wordsmith split from his girlfriend Jhené Aiko ahead of his reunion with the Grammy winner. The insider noted of the breakup: “I wouldn’t say it was amicable, but now they are civil towards each other.”

Sean was previously engaged to Naya Rivera, while the Scream Queens alum called off her engagement to Pete Davidson in October 2018. The Florida native admitted earlier this month that she’s “still healing” from the split, as well as from the death of her ex Mac Miller in September.

“I cant really fathom all that has happened over the past few years … but i’m just grateful to be here still,” she wrote on Instagram. “A few months ago i told my team i wasn’t even in an okay enough place to tour or work at all and my friends, you guys and this music really saved my life and turned everything around. i’m still healing but i feel a lot lighter as of late and i think [the tour] is really going to be such a beautiful time.”

