He wasn’t going to let it fly. Pete Davidson left a show he had scheduled at The Stress Factory Comedy Club in Bridgeport, Connecticut, on Monday, April 29, after he was “disrespected” by the owner, Vinnie Brand, who made an unnecessary joke about his personal life.

The Saturday Night Live star, 25, took to his Instagram Stories later that night to send an apology to those in attendance, and promise that he’d reschedule a show for them in the next week at a different location.

Though Davidson was vague in his message, a source tells Us Weekly exclusively that Brand “went out on stage,” despite the comedian’s request that he didn’t, and “in an obvious attempt to embarrass Pete, sarcastically said ‘don’t ask any questions about his exes Ariana Grande or Kate Beckinsale.’”

The insider adds: “Pete was not about to to let this guy ruin his show, disrespect him and abuse the names of women Pete respects and cares about. Pete has been doing great. He’s happy and has been really enjoying traveling and doing shows. It’s sad that people like this club owner would pull a stunt like this just to bring attention to himself and his club.”

A second source tells Us that Brand “wouldn’t get off stage, and once he made fun of Pete’s dating life, Pete left.” The source adds, “Pete didn’t feel safe in a place owned by someone who would be so disrespectful and dishonest.”

According to the insider, the What Men Want actor already had a show opener and “didn’t want to make the crowd wait longer to see him,” therefore, he told Brand not to take the stage before him.

Audience members took to Twitter after the incident and sided with the Big Time Adolescence star, saying they understood why he left.

“Yo the owner of the Stress Factory CT was wild, uncalled for and disrespectful to Pete so I don’t blame him for bouncing, I would’ve too,” one wrote. Another added: “I don’t think it’s asking too much that a comedian wants to show up, perform, greet fans, and bounce. Without having their balls busted about who they dated. Give this kid a break. And a kit kat!”

Davidson was engaged to the “Thank U, Next” songstress, 25, for four months before the pair called it quits on their relationship in October 2018. More recently, he was linked to Beckinsale since January. Earlier this month, a source told Us Davidson and the Widow star, 45, “have pumped the brakes on their relationship.” The insider added: “They are still spending time together but it’s less serious: more friendly of a vibe and less romantic.”

Us Weekly has reached out to The Stress Comedy Club and Brand for comment.

With reporting by Brody Brown

