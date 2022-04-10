The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences banned Will Smith from future Oscars events for 10 years earlier this week, which sparked a conversation on Saturday Night Live.

“As punishment for slapping Chris Rock, the Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences has banned Will Smith from attending the Oscars for 10 years,” Colin Jost quipped during the Saturday, April 9, “Weekend Update” segment. “But is that a punishment? He can still be nominated. He can even win an award. He can even go to the after-party.”

The 39-year-old New York native referenced Jost and Michael Che‘s cohosting duties at the 2018 Primetime Emmy Awards during the segment. He added: “He just doesn’t have to attend the four-hour ceremony where someone is definitely going to make fun of his wife again. Honestly, I think a real punishment would be to make Will Smith host next year’s Oscars because, trust me, nothing will make you question your choices in life more than hosting an awards show.”

During last month’s 94th annual Academy Awards, Chris Rock joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head while presenting the Best Documentary Feature category. The 57-year-old Everybody Hates Chris alum teased that Pinkett Smith, 50, could star in a G.I. Jane sequel due to her shaved hair. (The Maryland native has been candid about her struggles with alopecia.) Pinkett Smith rolled her eyes at the remark, while the King Richard star walked on stage and slapped Rock across the face.

“Keep my wife’s name out your f—king mouth,” the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum, who went on to win Best Lead Actor, shouted after he returned to his seat.

Following the encounter, Smith issued a public apology and resigned from the Academy before they issued their ban. His family — including daughter Willow Smith, whom he shares with the Red Table Talk cohost — have remained by his side.

“The meaning of life is found in challenge,” the “Whip My Hair” singer, 21, tweeted on April 2, less than one week after her dad’s resignation made headlines. “Life is a series of reactions.”

SNL — which made several jokes about the Oscars drama during the April 3 episode — later welcomed her to stage on Saturday. Willow joined musical guest Camila Cabello on the Studio 8H stage for a live performance of their “Psychofreak” duet. (The pair teamed up for the number on Cabello’s Familia album, which is out now.)

Saturday Night Live airs on NBC Saturdays at 11:30 p.m. ET.

