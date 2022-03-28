All Love Diddy Claims Will Smith Chris Rock Solved Feud After Slap

One step forward. Diddy shared an update on where Will Smith stands with Chris Rock after the pair’s heated exchange at the 2022 Academy Awards.

“That’s not a problem. That’s over. I can confirm that,” the Sean Jean designer, 52, told Page Six of the drama at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty in Los Angeles on Sunday, March 27. “It’s all love. They’re brothers.”

Smith, 53, shocked the world during the 94th annual awards show when he slapped Rock, 57, in the face. The Grown Ups actor made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith‘s shaved head while introducing the nominees for Best Documentary, which prompted the Pursuit of Happyness star to get up from his seat and approach the stage. When he returned to the audience, Smith shouted, “Keep my wife’s name out of your f–king mouth.”

The moment caused a stir as viewers attempted to determine whether it was a scripted bit. “Wow. Will Smith just smacked the s–t outta me,” Rock said before carrying on with the awards presentation.

Diddy was one of the first celebs to weigh in on the tense situation when he took the stage inside the Dolby Theatre. “I just want to say let’s make some noise for Amy [Schumer], Regina [Hall] and Wanda [Sykes]! Gotta give it up for Wanda,” the rapper began, praising the trio of cohosts. “I did not know that this year was going to be the most exciting Oscars ever.”

The “Coming Home” artist continued: “OK, Will and Chris we’re going to solve that like family at the Gold Party, OK? But right now, we are moving on with love. Everybody make some noise!”

Cameras panned over to Smith and his wife, 50, who seemed to be in better spirits after the incident. Schumer, 40, later attempted to put a humorous spin on the now-viral fight when she returned to the stage after a commercial break.

“I’ve been getting out of that Spider-Man costume. Did I miss anything?” the Trainwreck actress teased. “There’s, like, a different vibe in here.”

Us Weekly confirmed after the ceremony that Rock did not file an official report with the Los Angeles Police Department against Smith, who apologized to his fellow nominees while accepting the Oscar for Best Actor in a Leading Role for his work in King Richard.

“I’m being called on in my life to love people and to protect people and to be a river to my people,” the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air alum said through tears, reflecting on his portrayal of tennis coach Richard Williams. “I know to do what we do, you got to be able to take abuse. You got to be able to have people talk crazy about you. In this business you got to be able to have people disrespecting you. And you got to smile, you got to pretend like that’s OK.”

The Men in Black star shared the words of wisdom he received from Denzel Washington moments after the incident with Rock, adding, “Denzel said a few minutes ago, ‘At your highest moment, be careful, that’s when the devil comes for you.’ … Art imitates life: I look like the crazy father. Just like they said about Richard Williams. But love will make you do crazy things.”

The Saturday Night Live alum has not publicly addressed the altercation, but the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences issued a statement via Twitter on Sunday night. “The Academy does not condone violence of any form,” read a post on the Academy’s official account. “Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world.”

