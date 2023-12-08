Shep Rose hinted on the newest episode of Southern Charm that he doesn’t know if pal Craig Conover’s long-distance relationship is working.

“You’re not a ‘we’ Craig. You’re a guy who gets off scot-free because your f–king girlfriend lives in New York,” Shep, 43, said during the Thursday, December 7, episode of the Bravo series. “And your relationship isn’t under a microscope. Don’t you understand that?”

Shep proceeded to yell at Craig, 34, for seemingly not comprehending how hard it’s been for him and ex-girlfriend Taylor Ann Green to navigate their breakup, noting that Craig tends to keep his own relationship with Paige DeSorbo a big secret.

“We give Austen [Kroll] a hard time because he never confides in us. I don’t think Craig really confides either,” Shep said in a confessional interview. “He has no friction in his life that we know about. There might be some. We don’t know about it.”

During the episode, the Charleston crew jetted off to Jamaica and got into multiple arguments over Austen, 36, and Taylor’s hidden hookup, which happened after Shep and Taylor, 28, split in summer 2022. Shep forgave Austen for kissing Taylor, but Austen’s ex Olivia Flowers wasn’t as understanding toward him or her former BFF Taylor after the betrayal.

After Taylor started to cry at the dinner table over the continual drama surrounding her broken friendship with Olivia, 31, Shep picked a fight with Craig, who was trying to remedy the situation. “None of this bothers me, buddy. You just ruined everything. Go out on the bus!” Craig yelled across the table at Shep after his friend made jabs about his romance with Paige, 31. “I don’t care what you have to say. It’s not relevant.”

Paige, who has been dating Craig since 2021, was supposed to come on the trip to bond with his inner circle, but had to work, which got Shep riled up. “Trust me, you’re not gonna like what I have to say. ‘Hey, man, it’s long distance. It’s a relationship. Oh, ho ho,’” Shep said, seemingly making fun of Craig’s relationship with Paige, who lives in New York.

Craig proceeded to call Shep “a f–king drunk, awful boyfriend,” to which Shep replied, “He gets off scot-free with his relationship.” Craig fired back that he has a good dynamic with Paige “because I don’t cheat on my girlfriend, buddy,” referring to Shep’s past infidelities. (Shep previously confessed to cheating on Taylor during their two-year romance.)

“Well, hey, maybe it’s the other way around. Let’s talk about that,” Shep quipped. The remark didn’t faze Craig as he walked away from the group and said under his breath, “What a f–king nut.”

Earlier in the season, Taylor claimed that Paige had been unfaithful to Craig, which he simply laughed off. He exclusively told Us Weekly in September that Paige had a similar response to the false claims. “Paige is like, ‘How on earth would I have pulled that off?’” Craig recalled, pointing out that neither he nor Paige can be “secretive” as reality stars.

Southern Charm airs on Bravo Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.