Leva Bonaparte is speaking out after (accidentally?) throwing shade at Craig Conover and Austen Kroll.

The 43-year-old Southern Hospitality star fielded a series of questions about her Southern Charm costars during the Monday, November 28, episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. When asked which of her castmates — Craig, 33, Austen, 35, or Shep Rose — she would rather go into business with, Leva responded Shep, 45.

After Andy Cohen inquired which of her Southern Charm costars her restaurant staff has “complained” about the most, she responded Austen.

The Trop Hop Beer founder was quick to react to the remark, commenting on Queens Of Bravo’s Instagram post of the WWHL video: “Do I take this bait or just let it slide 🤔.”

When asked by the Housewives producer who was the “worst tipper,” Leva said Craig — but now claims she misunderstood the question.

“Bahhahaha sorry i thought he said worst temper 😂😂😂😂 no @caconover NOT a bad tipper,” Leva wrote on the aforementioned Instagram post. “@krollthewarriorking relax- it’s all good! Lol you literally posted how much s—t you give my staff and admitted it!”

After joining the cast of Southern Charm in 2020, Leva was given a spinoff titled Southern Hospitality, which debuted on Bravo on Monday, following the employees at her Charleston restaurants. She admitted to Us Weekly ahead of the premiere that not all of her OG costars were thrilled about the new show.

“I definitely think that there were, at times, people who maybe were not super thrilled,” Leva told Us. “They’ve all congratulated me, most of them, I wanna say, to date. Craig just congratulated me as of recent. I saw him on a green screen, [he] was really nice about it. So, he definitely came [around].”

Leva and Craig previously went at it during the season 8 finale of Southern Charm. While she unfollowed the majority of the cast, which also includes Kathryn Dennis, Naomie Olindo, Madison LeCroy, Taylor Ann Green, Olivia Flowers and Venita Aspen, at the time, she said on WWHL that she has since re-followed the group on the social media app.

“You’ll see a lot of them make cameos in the show,” Leva added during her interview with Us. “But I definitely think there were some tricky feelings. Rightfully so. I mean some of these people are in the business now for several years and I can see that being tricky. … Humans are humans and things get complicated. But I think we’ve all moved on and I think they’re all supportive. What I feel anyway … unless I see them and some other stuff happens, I feel as though they’re all being supportive at this point.”