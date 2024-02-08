Maddi Reese has receipts about her ex-boyfriend Trevor Stokes’ alleged affair, and she’ll reveal the truth on the upcoming episode of Southern Hospitality.

“I received a bomb. I feel like I’m having a mental breakdown,” Maddi, 26, tells pal Joe Bradley in Us Weekly’s exclusive sneak peek at the Thursday, February 8, episode of the Bravo series.

Maddi reveals that she has a voice recording from Trevor in which he confronts his alleged hookup, Sami. “Do you want to clear up what actually happened that night?” Trevor says on the tape. Sami eventually replies, saying, “I just shouldn’t have done what I did and I’m sorry.”

Trevor asks her directly, “Like setting me up?” to which Sami responds, “Yeah.”

Earlier this season, Bradley Carter claimed that Trevor “made out” with Sami at a bar while he was still dating Maddi. While Trevor denied the allegations, Sami was filmed telling Bradley, “We ended up kissing.”

Joe, 27, is visibly in shock over the voice message in the clip and Maddi looks heartbroken. While the recording proves that Sami was lying about kissing Trevor, Maddi thinks it also shows that Bradley was part of the lie to hurt her and Trevor’s relationship.

“For this man to have that much hate in his heart for me, is so f–ked up,” Maddi tells Joe, implying that Bradley, 27, orchestrated the whole thing.

Maddi revealed during season 1 of Southern Hospitality that she forgave Trevor in summer 2022 for cheating on her. After they got back together, their romance was upended a second time when Bradley told Maddi during the season 2 premiere, which aired in December 2023, that Trevor allegedly kissed Sami.

At the time, Maddi accused Bradley of stirring the pot because Maddi blew up his past relationship when she claimed Bradley cheated on his then-girlfriend in an alley. Bradley denied the hookup, but his relationship ended after the fallout.

During the February 1 episode of the Bravo series, Bradley learned that two of his friends lied about seeing him in the alley. Maddi previously claimed that she saw Bradley hook up with another girl and that Grace Lilley and Mikel Simmons were with her that night.

Grace and Mikel have since confessed that they didn’t see anything and just went along with Maddi’s story. Maddi has stood by her initial claim.

While Maddi and Bradley’s drama seems far from over, she exclusively told Us in December 2023 that she’s trying to focus on herself after her ups and downs with Trevor.

Although she described her relationship with Trevor as “complicated,” Maddi said she wants only “good energy” in her life moving forward.

“We’ve been on and off for years, and I feel, like, I don’t know, this is typical Charleston bulls–t and men [in general],” Maddi said of her and Trevor’s dynamic. “It’s just exhausting for me, and I feel like I needed a break from it all.”

Southern Hospitality airs on Bravo Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET.