Stars of Hollywood and Nashville are paying tribute to the late Toby Keith after his death at age 62.

The “Should’ve Been a Cowboy” singer died on Monday, February 5, after a battle with stomach cancer, his family announced on Tuesday, February 6. “Toby Keith passed peacefully last night on February 5th, surrounded by his family. He fought his fight with grace and courage,” a statement shared via social media reads. “Please respect the privacy of his family at this time.”

He is survived by his wife of nearly 40 years, Tricia Lucus, as well as their three children and four grandchildren.

Scroll down to see how country stars, athletes and more paid their respects to Keith following his death:

Jason Aldean

“Just waking up to the news of Toby Keith’s passing,” Aldean shared in a tribute via X on Tuesday. “Today is a sad day for Country music and its fans. Toby was a huge presence in our business and someone we all looked up to and respected. You and your music will be forever remembered big man.”

Carrie Underwood

“Saddle up the horses, Jesus, ‘cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!!!” Underwood said via X.”Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir! We’re gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!!! See you again someday, friend.”

Old Dominion

“Toby Keith was a true trail blazer,” the band said in a statement shared via social media. “Authentic and heartfelt but always with a wink ‘til the end. He was larger than life in so many ways and his music will live on forever! Raising our red solos tonight—you will be missed by so many. Peace.”Saddle up the horses, Jesus, ‘cause a true blue COWBOY just made his ride up to heaven!!! Introduce him to all the Okies and sign that boy up for the choir! We’re gonna miss you, Toby, but my heart has no doubt that you are standing in the presence of our King right now!!! See you again someday, friend.

Cole Swindell

“RIP Toby Keith – Tell folks you love them while you can. Life is short..the older I get, the more I realize how true it is. 🙏,” the singer wrote via X.

Zach Bryan

“Too many rides in my old man’s car listening to Toby Keith,” Bryan recalled in an X post. “Really hard thing to hear. rest in peace friend we love you.”

Michael Vick

“RIP Toby Keith,” the former athlete said in an X post. “🙏🙏🙏 Legend for sure!”

Bobby Bones

“So sad to hear about Toby Keith dying. wow,” the radio host shared via X. “He was just with us in studio and seemed super positive. Ive had the honor of opening for him on his tour. playing with him at festivals. and having him, in studio many times.”

Kid Rock

“He was such an incredible talent, and he loved his family like he loved his country. And we should not forget what a fun guy he was,” singer-songwriter Kid Rock said during a Tuesday appearance on Fox and Friends.

Jim Ross

“My heart is heavy today upon hearing that my friend Toby Keith has left us. 🙏 I’m so sad,” the retired wrestler shared in an X post. “A true man’s man. Boomer Sooner Big T.”

Luke Combs

“Damn, RIP Toby. Can’t believe it,” Combs wrote via X.

John Rich

“Waking up to the terrible news that our friend, and legend @tobykeith has passed away from cancer,” Rich (of Big & Rich) wrote via social media. “He was a true Patriot, a first class singer/songwriter, and a bigger than life kind of guy. He will be greatly missed.”