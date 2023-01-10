Just a taste of what’s to come. Stephen Colbert poked fun at Prince Harry just one night before welcoming the Duke of Sussex to his late-night talk show.

“I’ve read the book — it’s very enjoyable, quite emotional, quite revealing. I’m going to have so much to talk about with His Harryness,” the host, 58, said on the Monday, January 9, episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

He explained that the military veteran, 38, will be there on Tuesday, January 10, to promote his debut memoir, Spare, on Tuesday. Colbert quipped that the tome, which hit bookshelves on Tuesday, is “also available on audiobook and [on] a commemorative plate.”

The comedian showed a clip of Harry speaking to Anderson Cooper on 60 Minutes, which aired on Sunday, January 8. The Invictus Games founder recalled how Prince William said they were to pretend as if they didn’t know each other while at school.

“Well, that’s heartbreaking. I mean, to be rejected by his older brother at school, even though that magic hat sorted them into the same house,” Colbert said, referring the sorting hat in the Harry Potter franchise. “What do you think? Hufflepuff? Hufflepuff? Gryffindor? I’m not sure.”

The Daily Show alum also referenced a clip where Harry the passage about his brother William’s receding hairline. Harry wrote: “[I] looked at [William], maybe for the first time since we were boys,” and observed his “alarming baldness.” The U.K. native also claimed that his sibling’s hair loss “advanced” way more than his own and suggested that the Duke of Cambridge’s resemblance to their late mother, Princess Diana, was “fading with time.”

In the 60 Minutes interview, Cooper, 55, remarked, “That’s pretty cutting.” Harry disagreed, stating, “I don’t think it’s cutting at all.”

In reference to the clip, Colbert quipped: “No — ’cause William’s so bald, he doesn’t need any cutting — am I right? Am I right, Harry?”

He approached the camera for a high five. “Up top, baby. Don’t leave me in the Tower of London up here. Tune in tomorrow to see if he leaves me hanging,” Colbert said.

The Prince of Wales, 40, has yet to comment on the claims made in Spare, and Harry revealed to Cooper on Sunday that he is “not in touch” with his brother.

He added: “But I look forward to — I look forward to us being able to find peace.”

Prince Harry’s interview on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert is set to air on CBS Tuesday at 11:35 p.m. ET.