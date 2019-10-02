



Like they’re in Arendelle! Frozen 2 costars Sterling K. Brown and Evan Rachel Wood’s characters now have their own dolls — and they are adorable.

Us Weekly obtained exclusive photos of the This Is Us star, 43, and the Westworld star, 32, seeing their respective dolls, Lieutenant Destin Mattias and Queen Iduna, for the first time. They were all smiles as they held up the Disney toys to show off for the cameras.

Made by Hasbro, the Lieutenant Mattias doll is available at Walmart, Walmart.com and Target.com, while Queen Iduna can be purchased at Target stores. They will both be released on Friday, October 4.

Brown and Wood along with Alfred Molina (King Agnarr), Martha Plimpton (Yelana), Rachel Matthews (Honeymaren) and Jason Ritter (Ryder) are newcomers to the Frozen world, joining original cast members Idina Menzel (Elsa), Kristen Bell (Anna), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), Josh Gad (Olaf) and Santino Fontana (Hans).

The sequel takes place three years after the events of the first film, which was released in November 2013 and generated nearly $1.3 billion at the worldwide box office. Among other accolades, the musical won two Oscars: Best Animated Feature and Best Original Song for “Let It Go.” It has since ben adapted for the stage, premiering on Broadway in March 2018.

Co-director Jennifer Lee told Variety in November 2018 that Frozen 2 will be “bigger [and] more epic” than the first movie, noting, “They’re going to go far out of Arendelle.”

Frozen 2 hits theaters on Friday, November 22.

