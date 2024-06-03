The ninth and final season of Suits will be released on Netflix in July.

Netflix’s Tudum shared the news on Sunday, June 2, that the final episodes will start streaming on Monday, July 1.

The news of Suits’ final season coming to the streaming platform (it was previously available on Peacock) dropped as the cast reunited in Austin, Texas, for ATX Television Festival. Stars Patrick J. Adams, Sarah Rafferty, Dulé Hill, Amanda Schull, Abigail Spencer and former USA Network president Jeff Wachtel reflected on their memories of the legal drama, which originally aired from 2011 to 2019 on USA Network.

Adams, who played Mike Ross, told the Texas audience that he is “down” to reprise his role in a Suits reunion movie. “I say that being a person who has no power or authority,” the actor said on Sunday. “Obviously there’s the Suits: LA show that is being made, that is the focus of Aaron [Korsch, creator], I think he would agree, but it’s definitely something he’s interested in doing in trying to get the band back together. It’s going to depend on a million things if that can happen, but is it possible? I think it is possible.”

The last season, which did not include Adams or Meghan Markle, who left at the end of the seventh season, focused on the Zane Specter Litt Wheeler Williams firm navigating uncertainty and change after Robert Zane (Wendell Pierce) took the fall with the Bar Association to protect Harvey (Gabriel Macht.)

A synopsis reads: “After his sacrifice, Samantha Wheeler (Katherine Heigl) is left reeling from the loss of her mentor, and while trying to console her, Harvey realizes that he doesn’t want to lose the person who’s most important to him: Donna.”

“Season 9 follows the legendary lawyer and COO as they balance their relationship with work and fight to salvage the firm’s tarnished reputation alongside their partners, Louis Litt (Rick Hoffman), Alex Williams (Hill), Katrina Bennett (Schull), and Samantha,” the synopsis continues. “As the season progresses, the core characters’ personal lives are explored more deeply than ever before, setting up the series conclusion, in which everyone will finally be forced to decide exactly who they are and what kind of lawyers they want to be.”

The show experienced a resurgence in popularity when it premiered on Netflix in June 2023. Season 1 of Suits remained in Netflix’s weekly top 10 for four weeks that summer. It also maintained the top position in the Nielsen rankings of streaming TV shows for the most weeks in a row.

Season 9 isn’t the only thing Suits fans have to look forward to. A spinoff series titled Suits: LA is being developed by NBC with Korsh.

Stephen Amell will headline the cast, joined by Josh McDermitt, Bryan Greenberg and Lex Scott Davis. Although set in a new location, Suits: LA will take place within the same universe as the original show.

According to Variety, Amell, 43, will star as former prosecutor Ted Black, who represents top tier clients.

“His firm is at a crisis point, and in order to survive he must embrace a role he held in contempt his entire career,” the official logline reads. “Ted is surrounded by a stellar group of characters who test their loyalties to both Ted and each other while they can’t help but mix their personal and professional lives. All of this is going on while events from years ago slowly unravel that led Ted to leave behind everything and everyone he loved.”

A premiere date for Suits: LA has not been announced.