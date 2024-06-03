Patrick J Adams Hints Suits Reunion Movie Is Possible

Fans aren’t the only ones itching for more Suits content — Patrick J. Adams is “down” to play Mike Ross again if given the chance.

Adams, 42, joined former costars Sarah Rafferty, Amanda Schull, Dulé Hill, Abigail Spencer and USA exec Jeff Wachtel for a panel at the ATX Television Festival on Sunday, June 2, following the resurgence in the legal drama’s popularity. When asked whether the actors would ever reprise their roles, Adams swiftly answered, “Yes.”

“I say that being a person who has no power or authority,” he quipped.

Referring to the upcoming spinoff series Suits: LA, as creator Aaron Korsh‘s main “focus” at the moment, Adams hinted that getting the OG cast back together is still “definitely something he’s interested in doing” someday, potentially in the form of a movie.

“It’s going to depend on a million things if that can happen, but is it possible? I think it is possible,” Adams continued.

A new generation of viewers discovered Suits last year after it was made available to stream on both Peacock and Netflix. The original series aired on USA from 2011 to 2019 and also starred Gabriel Macht, Gina Torres, Rick Hoffman and Meghan Markle, who left the show after its first seven seasons ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry.

Amid the show’s streaming boom, executive producer Gene Klein told TVLine that he wouldn’t be shocked to see a reboot come to fruition. “It’s just one of those things where, in this day and age, you wouldn’t be surprised if somebody called you someday,” he said in July 2023.

When asked about the possibility of Markle, 42, returning as Rachel Zane, Klein was less optimistic. “I would assume that’s just not possible,” he said.

Markle made a rare comment about her time on the series months later, weighing in on its streaming success. “Isn’t that wild?” she said at Variety’s Power of Women event in November 2023, adding that she had “a really fun time” working on the show with “such a great cast and crew.”

Joking that she had “no idea” why the show was such a hit once again, she continued, “It’s hard to find a show you can binge-watch that many episodes of these days, so that could have something to do with it. But good shows are everlasting.”

Suits LA was officially confirmed to be in the works earlier this year starring Stephen Amell as Ted Black, a former federal prosecutor from New York who has “reinvented himself representing the most powerful clients in Los Angeles.” The series is also set to star Bryan Greenberg, Josh McDermitt and Lex Scott Davis, but it’s unlikely any original cast members will make an appearance.

“I mean, I think it’s in a world where some characters could in fact come [back],” Macht told The Hollywood Reporter in February during a joint interview with Adams.

The former costars previously reunited at the Golden Globes and teamed up for a T-Mobile commercial, but when it comes to reprising their Suits roles, no official plans have been made. “I have yet to be asked,” Adams told the outlet. “It sounds like it’s a spinoff where they’re really building a new world with new characters and a whole new story.”