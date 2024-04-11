A baby isn’t the only thing Suki Waterhouse is delivering this year.

Weeks after Waterhouse, 32, gave birth to her and Robert Pattinson’s first child, the Daisy Jones and the Six star surprised fans on April 11 with “two new songs from the next album,” as she wrote on X. She shared links to “My Fun” — a slice of sunny rock that could have come from an episode of Daisy Jones — and “Faded” — a cloudy bit of Bedroom Pop.

The vibes of the songs are night and day. “My Fun” is a celebration of love, channeling Mungo Jerry’s “In the Summertime” swagger, about how great it is to find someone who gets you. “Gosh, you’re so pretty/ I fell to the floor/ You helped me back up/ And kissed my lips sore,” she sings before announcing: “It feels good to find someone who loves me like I love my fun.”

Meanwhile, “Faded” depicts how the sun is setting on a romance. Performed against a graying indie-pop soundscape, Waterhouse sadly reflects on how things aren’t going so well with her unnamed lover. “You never should have changed your ways and faded,” she sings. “The colors you painted were perfectly simple / I know you used to hate it when I’d say that / All of these days that, that we remember / Faded away.”

“My Fun” and “Faded” are Waterhouse’s second and third singles of 2024. In January, she released “OMG,” along with an Edith Piaf-inspired music video that saw her wander through a greenhouse that, oddly enough, belonged to Diplo.

“We started half the song and then put it to the side,” she told Rolling Stone in a January interview. “We were like, ‘It’s not working.’ And then two months went by and we were back in the studio, and suddenly this chorus came out with this energy around it. It’s such an anxious state when I’m trying to put together a song because you always feel like you are on the edge of something.”

The trio of songs are from Waterhouse’s upcoming album. The actress has yet to reveal the album’s title, but she has said it will be released later in 2024. It will be Waterhouse’s sophomore release after her debut album, I Can’t Let Go, hit the masses in 2022.

Waterhouse may drop clues about the project when she takes the stage at Coachella this month. She’s scheduled to play at the music festival on April 12 and 19, marking her first major performances since welcoming her first child with Pattinson, 37. The couple was spotted pushing a stroller in late March, indicating they welcomed the bundle of joy into the world. On April 4, Waterhouse shared the first photo of her and Pattinson’s “angel.”

Shortly after sharing the pic of her baby, Waterhouse revealed that she’s experienced a postpartum period full of “exhilarating joy, so much laughter, tears, [and so] many hormones!” She added that she was proud of “everything my body has achieved and the kindness and grace I’ve given myself during this recovery period.”