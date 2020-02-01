It’s the final countdown! After months of regular season games and exciting playoff matches, the Kansas City Chiefs will face off against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, February 2.

Head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes led the Chiefs to victory against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Championship, sending the team to their first Super Bowl appearance in 20 years.

The 49ers, for their part, will be making their first return to the final football game of the season since losing out to the Baltimore Ravens in 2013. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who started his career as Tom Brady‘s backup on the New England Patriots, and coach Kyle Shanahan took over the NFC championship, defeating the Green Bay Packers on the way to Super Bowl LIV.

Before the confetti falls on the winners at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, check out all the important details about the final game of the 100th season of the NFL — including where to watch and who’s performing in the halftime show!

What time is kickoff?

Super Bowl LIV is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, February 2.

What channel is it on?

The game will air on FOX. It can also be streamed on foxsports.com and the FOX Sports app.

Who’s singing the national anthem?

After making a powerful return to the stage at the 2020 Grammy Awards in January, Demi Lovato will take the field in Miami to sing “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Renowned sound artist and performer Christine Sun Kim will sign the national anthem in American Sign Language alongside the Disney alum.

Who’s performing at the halftime show?

Us Weekly broke the news in September 2019 that Jennifer Lopez would be headlining the halftime show at Super Bowl LIV. Shortly after, the NFL confirmed that Shakira would join the “On the Floor” singer as a coheadliner. The dynamic duo have both teased an electrifying performance that will celebrate their shared Latina roots.