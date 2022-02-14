He’s a true American now! Prince Harry attended Super Bowl LVI with his cousin Princess Eugenie in California nearly two years after he moved to the U.S.

The Duke of Sussex, 37, and the princess, 31, were spotted watching the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, February 13. He wore a black blazer, white T-shirt and black face mask, while she sported a black top, denim jeans, a navy baseball cap and a black face mask.

“Prince Harry and Princess Eugenie in the house at #SBLVI,” the NFL UK official account tweeted alongside a photo of the royals sitting in the stands.

Harry notably moved to California with wife Meghan Markle and son Archie, now 2, in March 2020 after the couple’s exit from their roles as senior members of the royal family. They initially relocated to Los Angeles before purchasing a $14.65 million home in the Montecito enclave of Santa Barbara, California, in June 2020. The duo later welcomed daughter Lilibet, 8 months, in June 2021.

Eugenie, for her part, still resides in the U.K. with husband Jack Brooksbank and their 12-month-old son, August.

Harry and Meghan, 40, have kept a relatively low profile since moving to the U.S., but he offered a glimpse into their typical night during a February 2021 appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden.

“Depending on how the day’s been, we do Archie’s tea, give him a bath, read him a book, put him down, go downstairs,” the prince explained at the time. “Meg might cook a meal, might order a takeaway, go upstairs, sit in bed, turn the TV on, watch some Jeopardy!, maybe watch a little bit of Netflix.”

Harry also detailed at the time what he wanted his and Meghan’s future to look like. “[It’s] a slightly different version but a continuation of what we were doing back in the U.K.,” he said. “That’s what our life, my life is always going to be about. Meghan signed up to that, and the two of us enjoy doing that. Try to bring some compassion and try to make people happy and try to change the world in any small way that we can.”

The duke added of royal life: “It was a really difficult environment, as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like, and it was destroying my mental health. I was like, ‘This is toxic.’ So, I did what any husband and what any father would do, and I was like, ‘I need to get my family out of here.’ But we never walked away.”

Listen to the Royally Us podcast for everything you want to know about our favorite family across the pond.