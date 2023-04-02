He gets the last laugh. Chris Pratt has been criticized and questioned since landing the role of Mario in The Super Mario Bros. Movie, and the controversy inspired his April Fools’ Day prank.

“Proud to share that I will be The Lead Voice in the upcoming film adaptation of Disney’s Mickey Mouse! Get ready for it to hit the big screens in 2025!” the actor, 43, captioned a photo of the iconic mouse via Instagram on Saturday, April 1.

In the comments section, Pratt made it clear he was just joking. “APRIL FOOLS 🤣,” he wrote.

“This wins first prize for most self-aware April fool’s Day post lol,” one commenter shared.

Another joked, “Chris Pratt is going to be voicing all of us in 2 years.”

The prank comes just as The Super Mario Bros. Movie is about to hit theaters after months of controversy surrounding Pratt’s involvement. The Jurassic World star voices the iconic Italian plumber, but he doesn’t have an Italian accent. The voice is one of the most recognizable parts of the character, and Pratt understands why fans are concerned.

“Oh, I totally get it, man. There’s a passionate fan base and I’m one of the fans,” Pratt told i09 in an interview published on Wednesday, March 29. “I get it. Mostly, people don’t want something like this to get screwed up. They’re precious about it. They’re careful. And I’m grateful for that.”

He added that he’s one of the fans, having grown up playing the classic Nintendo video game.

“I played this game for hundreds of hours. Probably maybe 1000 hours of my childhood spent. And so like the sound of hitting a coin, catching a flower, hearing the score, every little detail of the movie, it was like I was hypnotized by it as a child,” he explained. “So to see it now, I mean, just nothing really compares to it in terms of my relationship to the brand. So it’s pretty, pretty cool. Pretty incredible. And also, I care just as much as everyone else to make sure that doesn’t get screwed up.”

Directors Michael Jelenic and Aaron Horvath, for their part, have defended the Guardians of the Galaxy star’s casting. “It’s a bit of an origin tale. It’s the story of Mario becoming Super Mario,” Horvath told Total Film magazine last month, adding that Mario and Luigi are “blue-collar guys … from a family of Italian immigrants” in the new adaptation.

Horvath, 42, added, “He’s really good at playing a blue-collar hero with a ton of heart. For the way that Mario is characterised in our film, he’s perfect for it.”

The Super Mario Bros. Movie hits theaters Wednesday, April 5.