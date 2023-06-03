Awkward! Sydney Sweeney revealed that her father and grandpa had a distinctly different reaction to Euphoria than her mother and grandma.

“My mom visited me on set at the time, so she knew the story and I talked to her a lot about it — my dad didn’t,” Sweeney, 25, said in a preview clip Sunday Today With Willie Geist, which will debut on CBS Sunday, June 4. “Yeah, I didn’t prepare my dad. At all.”

The Washington native has starred on Euphoria as popular girl Cassie Howard since 2019, and she has several nude scenes in the HBO drama.

Sweeney explained, “I mean, how do you bring it up in conversation? And also, when I talk to my dad, it’s usually not about work. We talk, like, father-daughter conversations. He decided he was going to watch it, without telling me, with his parents.”

As the men realized how sexual the role was, they walked out. Her grandmother, however, kept watching.

“My dad and my grandpa turned it off and walked out,” Sweeney recalled. “But my grandma is a big supporter of mine. She’s a big fan of mine. Actually I bring her, usually, all over the world to my different sets and I make her an extra.”

The Reality star previously opened up about her supportive grandma and grandpa during a March 2022 appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres show. “They said I have ‘the best tits in Hollywood,'” Sweeney quipped at the time while her grandmother, who was in the audience, gave a thumbs up.

While the Laneige ambassador is willing to film nude scenes when necessary, she hopes that she can change the judgements surrounding actresses and nudity.

“I don’t think as many people took me seriously in Euphoria because I took my shirt off,” Sweeney told Cosmopolitan in February 2022. “When I saw The Voyeurs for the first time, I wondered if I’d done too much. I researched celebrities who have done nude scenes, trying to make myself feel better.”

The Anyone But You actress continued: “There are hour-long compilations of world-famous male actors with nude scenes who win Oscars and get praised for that work. But the moment a woman does it, it degrades them. They’re not actresses, they just take off their tops so they can get a role. There’s such a double standard and I really hope that I can have a part in changing that.”