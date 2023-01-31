Completely unbothered. Tahzjuan Hawkins clapped back after a troll insulted her following her appearance on Zach Shallcross‘ season of The Bachelor.

The Bachelor in Paradise alum, 30, posted a direct message she received as The Bachelor aired on Monday, January 30, sharing the screenshot via her Instagram Story. “You can’t find love because you’re a dumbass bad bitch!” read the troll’s message. “What you pulled tonight was ridiculous. Drop the bad bitch attitude and maybe, just maybe you’ll find love.”

Tahzjuan didn’t let the commenter’s words get to her — and hinted that her love life is currently thriving. “Don’t take life so serious babes!” the Bachelor season 23 alum replied. “But I’m in Cabo with the love of my life so wish you well Susan 😘😘.” In her caption, she added: “It’s not that serious … cue the death threats.”

The Colorado native appeared on Monday’s episode alongside fellow Bachelor Nation members Courtney Robertson and Victoria Fuller, who were there to help Zach, 26, decide which of his contestants had the biggest “bad bitch energy.” Later in the evening, however, Tahzjuan pulled Zach aside and told him she wanted to enter the competition for his heart.

“I would love to add myself to the mix,” she told the Bachelorette season 19 alum. “I just wanted to see where you’re at.”

Zach told her he’d have to think about it, but he ultimately decided to send her home because he felt her presence would be “unfair” to the other women who’d been in the mansion since the beginning. “Tahz wanted to join the group, and I couldn’t say yes to that,” Zach told the other contestants during the rose ceremony. “I’m establishing actual feelings with all of you women. I just wanted to let you know she is no longer here.”

The episode didn’t show Zach and Tahzjuan’s conversation, but in a confessional interview, the real estate pro fought back tears as she reflected on the situation. “It’s just, like, everyone else figures it out and finds their person,” she told a producer. “But, like, I never do. I’m not going to cry. Bad bitches don’t cry.”

The producer replied: “Sometimes bad bitches cry. It’s OK.”

Earlier this month, Zach told Us Weekly that he is “very happy” with the way his season unfolded. “To be honest, there was not one moment throughout the entire filming where I wasn’t confident that [my wife is] in this room,” he explained, adding that he went into filming set on finding The One. “I’m someone that believes you have one true love, like, the one person that your heart just yearns for. The one you think of when you go to bed. The one you think of when you wake up. … I am a firm believer that there is just that one true love.”

The Bachelor airs on ABC Mondays at 8 p.m. ET.