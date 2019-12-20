Tamra-Judge-Fires-Back-After-Groupon-Weighs-In-on-‘RHOC’-Reunion





Even Groupon is weighing in on Tamra Judge’s feud with The Real Housewives of Orange County costar Kelly Dodd. Tamra clapped back after the company confirmed that Cut Fitness, her business with husband Eddie Judge, has a presence on its coupon platform.

The row started in the first part of the RHOC season 14 reunion on Wednesday, December 18, when Tamra, 52, claimed Dodd’s beverage business was offering its products on clearance. Dodd, 44, fought back, claiming that Tamra and Eddie used Groupon to attract customers to their gym.

The following day, Groupon posted a screenshot of Cut Fitness’ Groupon page, which currently shows sold-out coupons for classes at 77 percent off. “We’re just gonna leave this right here,” its tweet read.

RHOC costar Emily Simpson raved over the post, tweeting, “My respect and admiration for @groupon just skyrocketed.”

Still, Tamra contended via Twitter that the coupons were from “many years ago” and that it was a “great way to get people into our business” when she and Eddie opened the gym seven years ago. “Check your facts dumb-ass,” she told Dodd.

Dodd replied: “Is backpedaling a workout routine they offer at Cut Fitness? When you stop lying so frequently in situations where it’s easy to expose the truth, you won’t have to always scramble to change your story … must be exhausting. Happy holidays to you & your fam.”

Tamra wrote back: “You poor thing. You still don’t understand even though I explained it to [you]. We are not on Groupon. Have not been in years. If we were I would admit it. That is an extremely old ad that’s not active. Keep attacking my business and you’ll find yourself in lawsuit w/ @CutFitOC.”

The real estate broker also criticized Groupon for commenting on the feud. “This is extremely unprofessional of @Groupon and false advertisement,” she wrote in one tweet.

In another post, she wrote: “I’m in disbelief that a business like @Groupon would post a 5 year old ad of their customers as if it was current. Sound [sic] illegal to me.”

The Real Housewives of Orange County season 14 reunion continues on Bravo Monday, December 23, at 10 p.m. ET.