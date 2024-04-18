Questlove is the master of throwing a game night, just ask celebrities like Taylor Swift and Channing Tatum.

The Roots frontman has made headlines for his multiple star-studded gatherings through the years. In August 2023, he shared a carousel of snaps playing games alongside the Eras Tour performer, who gave the camera a soft smile.

One month later, Chrissy Teigen gushed about her experience at the game night while sharing several pics of her mouth being held open by a plastic contraption.

“I have not been to an LA house party in many years because I thought I was too old but it turns out it’s more fun when you are old and not on a mission to black out!!” Teigen wrote via Instagram at the time. “Thank you @questlove for a truly innocent ass, pure night of joy and laughter.”

Scroll down to see more celebrities who’ve attended one of Questlove’s game nights:

Rachel Zegler

Zegler was all smiles in a pic Questlove shared via Instagram in April 2024. She was also seen in a snap with boyfriend Josh Andrés Riveria.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Per Questlove’s April 2024 Instagram post, Miranda stood around the table while engaged in a conversation with J.J. Abrams.

J.J. Abrams

Abrams has seemingly attended several of Questlove’s game nights. In September 2023, he laughed as he looked directly at the camera while holding a stack of cards. He was also seen with Miranda in April 2024.

Ronan Farrow

Farrow looked down in concentration at a plate of food while fellow game night attendees held up their cards around him in April 2024.

Dominic Sessa

The actor looked mid-sentence as he spoke with a fellow game night attendee in a pic posted via Questlove’s Instagram in April 2024.

Stephanie Ruhle

The journalist gave a small smile as she concentrated on the game in a photo shared via Questlove’s Instagram in April 2024.

Darren Criss

In a pic shared in April 2024, Criss played the piano.

Maggie Rogers

The singer reached across the table as she played a game in April 2024.

Julia Stiles

Stiles gave a smile as she looked off into the distance in a pic posted via Questlove’s Instagram in November 2023.

Jon Batiste

Batiste covered his face with his hand as he seemingly laughed in a pic posted in November 2023. Saturday Night Live’s Cecily Strong closed her eyes and tilted her head back as she seemingly erupted into laughter.

Megan Thee Stallion

The singer looked deep in conversation while talking with Tyler, the Creator, in a pic posted in September 2023.

Tyler, the Creator

Tyler, the Creator was all smiles as he threw one hand up, per Questlove’s Instagram in September 2023.

Jason Sudeikis

Sudeikis sat around a table with fellow game night attendees in a post shared in September 2023.

Chrissy Teigen

Teigen posed with her mouth held open by a plastic contraption in a series of pics shared via her Instagram in September 2023.

Taylor Swift

Swift turned her head toward the camera as she gave a soft smile in summer 2023.

Channing Tatum

Questlove shared a pic of Tatum from behind in August 2023.

Gigi Hadid and Cara Delevingne

The pals threw their arms around each other as they gave soft smiles for the camera in an August 2023 pic.

Trevor Noah

Noah gave a smirk as he looked off into the distance while holding a card in a pic shared via Questlove’s Instagram in August 2023.