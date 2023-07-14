Taylor Swift had the best day at Questlove’s star-studded Uno game night.

“I’m always having Movie Night, Food Salons, Jam Sessions, Karaoke Madness anything communal with my peers et al,” Questlove, 52, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, July 13, sharing photos of himself and his fellow guests at the gathering. “I am Fun Dude Quest.”

In the snaps, Swift, 33, joined the likes of Jason Sudeikis, Saturday Night Live’s Michael Che, comedian Mike Birbiglia and Swift’s Eras Tour backup singer Melanie Nyema for multiple rounds of the beloved card games. They played hands of different versions, including “Uno Dare Adults Only,” “Uno House Rules,” “Giant Uno” and “Uno Flip!” Swift, for her part, rocked a white sundress as she puckered up for the camera in one photo, holding her Uno cards close to her chest.

Social media users were immediately captivated by the number of A-listers at the gathering and quickly speculated that Swift had smoked marijuana based on the faces she made in the photos.

“I wanna get high and play uno with taylor swift,” one fan wrote. Another added: “Guys, I love high Taylor Swift smoking playing uno.”

Nikki Steward, a chef specializing in cannabis recipes, was also at the gathering, which further stoked rumors that Swift may have imbibed marijuana.

Questlove, who is notably the drummer for Jimmy Fallon’s The Roots band, debunked the theories.

“I’m the king of @uno / There is none higher / Cole wasn’t there / He got fired readin ‘lot of gossip / Of what transpired,” he wrote on Thursday. “Was not a ‘weed party,’ they all liars!!!”

Cathy Rong and Che, 40, set up the card tournament for their BFFs in New York City during one of Questlove’s well-known game nights.

“Proud of my latest event! Dare I say it was … epic?” Rong wrote via Instagram on Thursday, sharing more party pics. “ Got all my faves together to party at @questlove’s Game Night! Who knows who’ll pop up next time? 👀”

Fellow attendee Gabrielle Kniery replied: “Best night!!! You’re the goat!”

Swift’s night out playing Uno comes several days before she is slated to bring her live Eras Tour concert to Denver. Her two-night residency at Empower Field kicks off on Friday, July 14, and marks her second weekend of shows since the release of her rerecorded Speak Now album.

“It was a Speak Now (my version) album release party at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City this weekend, full of surprises 😆,” she wrote via Instagram on Monday, July 10, recapping her Missouri concerts. “I got to premiere the video for ‘I Can See You’ on the big screen and hearing the crowd’s reaction to it is something I’ll never forget. THEN @joeyking @taylorlautner and @helloimpresleycash walked on stage (and there were even a few flips??) to say hi to everyone. I got to play ‘Long Live’ with my incredible band (who are the ones playing on all my re-records too) and it was just so unfathomably special to me. Singing those words in a stadium full of people who helped me get my music back. Love you all. See you very soon, Denver!”