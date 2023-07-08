There’s nothing like good friends, which Kristen Bell and husband Dax Shepard know very well.

The Good Place alum, 42, shared a Friday, July 7, Instagram carousel from the couple’s family vacation to Idaho with their daughters Delta, 8, and Lincoln, 9. After several pics of the foursome’s adventures in the mountains, Bell shared a snap of a group dinner with her pals, including many fellow celebrities.

The meal — which took place outside at a long gray table — featured the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Johnny McDaid and Jason Bateman sitting around the tableau. “So fun! ❤️,” Cox, 59, wrote via Instagram comment.

The snapshot — presumably taken by Bell — also serves as a Where’s Waldo-type of image for more celebrity guests. Shiri Appleby, Adam Scott, John Mulaney, Jimmy Fallon, Molly McNearney and Shepard, 48, can be seen further back in the photo.

“Excited to join your new cult,” broadcaster Jake Tapper, who also attended alongside wife Jennifer Tapper, quipped in the comments.

While further details about what the group chatted about remain a mystery, fans were agog over the amount of talent sitting around a singular table.

“Holy crap that’s a table of legends,” one social media user replied.

Another added: Going seat by seat at that dinner was just the gift that kept on giving lol.”

The Friday gathering was also a date night for several couples, including Bateman, 54, and wife Amanda Anka, Scott, 50, and spouse Naomi Scott, as well as Mulaney, 40, and girlfriend Olivia Munn.

The 43-year-old Violet actress — who has been dating the comedian since 2021 — even flashed a peace sign, ensuring that she would be visible from the back of the table.

Munn previously gave fans a glimpse into the couple’s vacation to the mountainous state last month. “IDAHO,” she captioned a June 30 Instagram carousel of photos with their son, Malcolm.

Mulaney also shared a peek into their Idaho getaway on Monday, July 3, alongside a sweet birthday message for his girlfriend. “Thank you for another year of laughing like dummies, parenting like teenagers and always looking for your glasses (they are in your lap),” he wrote via his Instagram Story. “Happy birthday my girl.”

Munn and Mulaney were first linked in May 2021 following his split from ex-wife Anna Marie Tendler. Amid their whirlwind romance, they learned they were expecting Malcolm, who was born the following November.

Most of the same group previously came together in August 2022 for a similar dinner at Jimmy Kimmel’s Swan Valley residence. Bell uploaded a pic to her Instagram at the time, showing off the guest list that included Bateman, Tapper, 54, Scott and Shepard.