The NFL is ready for football — and Taylor Swift — to be back on TV.

“FOOTBALL IS BACK THIS WEEK 🏈 🚨,” the NFL’s official X account posted on Monday, September 2, alongside a video of highlights from last season and Swift, 34, was hard to miss.

The 30-second-long video cut together major NFL moments starting from September 2023. The first clip showed Aaron Rodgers holding an American flag while running onto the field with the New York Jets before immediately showing Swift in the crowd cheering on boyfriend Travis Kelce and his team, the Kansas City Chiefs. The singer was featured a second time in the September 2023 section, interacting with boyfriend Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, while in the crowd.

The rest of 2023 was mostly moments on the field, but Swift made another appearance once January came around. In the short clip, she was wearing that Chiefs puffer jacket made to look like Travis’ jersey. Her last appearance in the promo came from Super Bowl LVII this past February, with Swift chugging her drink while on the jumbotron. A total of four Swift moments in the NFL’s video appears to be more than any other player (even her boyfriend).

FOOTBALL IS BACK THIS WEEK 🏈 🚨 pic.twitter.com/YVR8kbZnfm — NFL (@NFL) September 2, 2024

Swift went public with Travis, 34, in September 2023 when she made her first appearance at one of his NFL games. (She is speculated to attend the Chiefs’ home opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, September 5.)

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” the singer said during a December 2023 TIME Magazine cover. “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

From that moment on, she became a somewhat permanent fixture in Chiefs Kingdom. After the Chiefs beat the San Francisco 49s in Super Bowl LVII, Travis returned the favor by attending various Eras Tour dates around the world. He even surprised fans by stepping on stage during The Tortured Poets Department era during a London concert in June.

“I’ve seen the show enough, might as well put me to work here. And sure enough, she found the perfect part of the show for me to come in,” Travis told brother Jason Kelce during a July episode of their “New Heights” podcast. “There was no, like, bike in case I ran into somebody else or hit one of the dancers or anything. It was, like, the safest option.”