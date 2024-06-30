Taylor Swift is clearly ready for Simone Biles to make the Paris Olympics team.

Throughout the competition season, Biles, 27, has performed a gymnastics floor routine set to Swift’s “…Ready for It?” from 2017’s Reputation. The gold medalist rocked the number on Friday, June 28, during the first day of the Olympic Trials, which impressed the 34-year-old pop star.

“Watched this so many times and still unready. She’s ready for it tho,” Swift gushed via X on Saturday, June 29, replying to NBC Sports’ coverage of the choreography. Swift also added three clapping emojis, as well as ones representing a gold medal, an American flag and a red heart.

The Swift-inspired routine earned a score of 14.850, helping Biles land at the top of the all-around leaderboard going into the next round of qualifying events. Biles will participate in another round of trials on Sunday, June 30, for a spot on Team USA’s women’s gymnastics team.

Swift and Biles previously crossed paths in December 2023 when they both attended the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Green Bay Packers football game to support their respective partners. (Swift is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, while Biles married former Packers safety Jonathan Owens in April 2023. Owens, 28, has since been traded to the Chicago Bears.)

“It’s a little bit weird because I’m like, ‘This is definitely not my gig, but I know how excited [the fans] are,” Biles recalled to Vanity Fair in January about individuals manifesting a Swift-Biles meeting in an NFL suite. “There was no selfie and I’m not sure they were exactly happy that the Packers were beating them.”

The Packers ultimately won 27-19, but the Kansas City team went on to take the entire championship and won their second consecutive Super Bowl trophy in February.

The NFL is currently in their offseason with Kelce, 34, spending the bulk of his downtime traveling with Swift during her international Eras Tour concerts this summer. Kelce has not attended all of his girlfriend’s performances as he has a packed schedule of other business commitments and NFL training sessions.

“They’re in an easy era,” a source exclusively reveals of “wildly in love” Swift and Kelce in the latest issue of Us Weekly. “They have daily FaceTimes when they’re apart and send cute texts to each other.”

Biles also has a supportive significant other with Owens currently joining her in Minneapolis to cheer on her Olympic Trials bid. Ahead of round two, he surprised her with an array of Louis Vuitton gifts.

“WHYYYYY,” Biles quipped via Instagram on Saturday, sharing a snap of the couture presents.