Clinging close to those who matter! Taylor Swift is getting real in the new trailer for Miss Americana, her upcoming Netflix documentary.

In the video, released on Tuesday, January 22, Swift, 30, reveals a peek inside her last year, during which she found her voice again, created Lover and got more involved in politics. Additionally, she showed the world a little bit more of her relationship with Joe Alwyn, who she’s been dating since 2017.

About a minute into the trailer, the singer runs off stage and emotionally hugs a man who appears to be the 28-year-old Favourite actor. The moment is the only one that shows her boyfriend, as the rest of the trailer features Swift opening up about shedding the image she previously created.

“Throughout my whole career, label executives would just say, ‘A nice girl doesn’t force their opinions on people. A nice girl smiles and waves and says thank you,'” she says in the video. “I became the person everyone wanted me to be.”

The Emmy winner also revealed that she hid for a year from the public because “that’s what I thought they wanted.”

Later, she starts to record Lover, the album she dropped in August 2019. “It feels f—king awesome,” the 10-time Grammy winner says. “I feel really good about not felling muzzled anymore and it was my own doing.”

The video also features Swift actively deciding to speak out about her political views. “I need to do this. I need to be on the right side of history,” she shares in the clip. The documentary will also feature a new song, “Only the Young,” which she recorded for Lover but held it until now.

“I wrote it after the midterm elections, when there were so many young people who rallied for their candidate, whether it was a senator or congressman or congresswoman,” the “London Boy” singer told Variety in their February cover story. “It was hard to see so many people feel like they had canvassed and done everything and tried so hard. I saw a lot of young people’s hopes dashed. And I found that to be particularly tragic, because young people are the people who feel the worst effects of gun violence, and student loans and trying to figure out how to start their lives and how to pay their bills, and climate change, and are we going to war — all these horrific situations that we find ourselves facing right now.”

Miss Americana debuts at the Sundance Film Festival and premieres on Netflix Friday, January 31.