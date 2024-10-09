Never doubt that Taylor Swift is 10 toes in on the Kansas City Chiefs.

Look no further than Aric Jones’ Instagram page. Travis Kelce’s lifelong friend shared a carousel on Tuesday, October 8, of his adventures as he cheered on the Chiefs to a 26-13 win over the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football.

Casually dropped near the end of the 12-slide post came a shot of Jones, his squad, Kelce and Swift all with a foot in the frame, proudly displaying their game day kicks — or in Swift’s case, her knee-high Vivienne Westwood boots.

Naturally, the Swifties ate it up.

“The boys including Taylor in the traditional shoe pic is the cutest thing in the whole world 🥹 I’ve been waiting for this,” one user wrote in the comments.

Another added, “I love the relationship you have with Taylor and am so happy she has good people around her.”

It’s just another example of how, over the past year, Swift, 34, has seamlessly integrated herself into Kelce’s inner circle. She already has a close relationship with his family, including his brother, Jason Kelce, and sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce. Swift can also frequently be seen next to Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, during Chiefs games.

Jones, 33, first met Travis, 35, when they were hockey teammates in elementary school.

“We were on the Mighty Mites Hockey team together,” Jones recalled to People in February. “I was 4, Trav was 5, and he was the biggest and the best player on the team, and I was the smallest and the funniest player on the team.”

Decades later, Jones often watches his BFF from the Kelce family suite at Arrowhead Stadium with Swift and the rest of the group.

His carousel also showed Jason, 36, joining the squad for a similar pic, along with celebrity barber Patrick Regan and other power players in the sports business world.

Over the years, Jones, who is the owner of streetwear brand Homebred Legends, has become a member of the Chiefs in his own way. During Travis’ second year in the league, Jones even moved into the tight end’s home and got a job as a Chiefs ticket sales rep.

“Nobody in the Chiefs organization even knew we were friends,” Jones recalled. “They didn’t find out until I was probably working for the Chiefs three or four months in that me and Travis had a friendship.”

Jones added that despite his friend’s fame, the dynamic between the two has not changed.

“When it’s just us in the room, we’re making jokes, we’re talking s— to each other. We’re making fun of each other,” he said. “It’s very much like being at a high school lunch table. We love to talk about the past and the future, talk about high school memories and argue about football. Sometimes things get a little rowdy.”