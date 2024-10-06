Taylor Swift clearly won’t be able to resist cheering on her “guy on the Chiefs,” a.k.a. Travis Kelce, at the next home game.

Kelce, 35, seemingly confirmed Swift’s upcoming appearance at his Monday, October 7, Kansas City Chiefs football game against the New Orleans Saints at his birthday bash two days earlier, during which he arrived solo.

“She will not be here right now,” Kelce can be heard telling a fan at his Kelce Car Jam on Saturday, October 5, per X footage. “I know she’s coming for the game.”

After the attendee gushed that they “love [Swift] so much,” Kelce graciously accepted the sentiment.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s Relationship Timeline Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are all anyone can talk about. Swift and Kelce were first linked in July 2023 when the Kansas City Chiefs tight end shared he attempted to ask Swift out after attending her Eras Tour. “I was a little butthurt I didn’t get to hand her one of the bracelets I […]

“Aw, I appreciate that, thank you,” he replied.

Kelce Car Jam, described as a “party with a purpose,” took place in Kansas City to raise funds and awareness for the athlete’s 87 & Running foundation. Many of Swift’s fans showed up, wearing custom and bedazzled Swift-themed team merch. At one point, Kelce was asked to sign his girlfriend’s name on a Chiefs jersey.

“I don’t think I can sign her name,” Kelce quipped in social media footage. “I haven’t perfected that one yet.”

While Swift, 34, was absent from the local festival, several of Kelce’s loved ones showed their support publicly. Travis was joined by his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, as well as his older brother, Jason Kelce. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, along with pregnant wife Brittany Mahomes, also made a low-key appearance.

With Kelce Car Jam serving as a birthday party for Travis, he had a special present in mind.

Related: Taylor Swift‘s Chicest Game Day Styles at Travis Kelce‘s Chiefs Games Taylor Swift’s game day outfits are the definition of trendy and festive. Swift started attending Kansas City Chiefs games in September 2023 amid her budding romance with tight end Travis Kelce. From official Chiefs gear to miniskirts and leather jackets, Swift has been supporting her beau in style. At the Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers […]

“I’ll take another Super Bowl if you got one of those,” Travis quipped to Page Six on Saturday.

Travis and Swift have been a power couple ever since they made their public debut in September 2023 when the pop star went to her first Chiefs game. (She later celebrated his third Super Bowl victory on the field in February 2024.)

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” Swift told TIME in her 2023 Person of the Year profile. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care.”

She continued, “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Blushed Over Each Other in Public Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce can’t help but give each other the warm fuzzies. Swift and Kelce began dating in summer 2023 before the singer attended her first Kansas City Chiefs game that fall. Swift later revealed that she and Kelce connected after he went to her Eras Tour stop in Missouri and wanted to […]

Swift stepped out at 13 of Travis’ games during the 2023-2024 season, as well as the first two home games of the next earlier this year. The Grammy winner, however, was absent at the Chiefs’ most recent away games in late September and early October.

Swift’s game day absences do not mean there is any trouble in paradise for the couple.

“They’re spending as much time together as possible while balancing their careers and individual responsibilities — his game and her music empire, along with personal projects,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Their schedules are going to be getting super busy so Taylor has been enjoying a few more days of freedom before her upcoming shows.”

Swift has been on hiatus from her Eras Tour since August and shows resume later this month before wrapping for good in December.