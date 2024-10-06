Taylor Swift clearly won’t be able to resist cheering on her “guy on the Chiefs,” a.k.a. Travis Kelce, at the next home game.
Kelce, 35, seemingly confirmed Swift’s upcoming appearance at his Monday, October 7, Kansas City Chiefs football game against the New Orleans Saints at his birthday bash two days earlier, during which he arrived solo.
“She will not be here right now,” Kelce can be heard telling a fan at his Kelce Car Jam on Saturday, October 5, per X footage. “I know she’s coming for the game.”
After the attendee gushed that they “love [Swift] so much,” Kelce graciously accepted the sentiment.
“Aw, I appreciate that, thank you,” he replied.
Kelce Car Jam, described as a “party with a purpose,” took place in Kansas City to raise funds and awareness for the athlete’s 87 & Running foundation. Many of Swift’s fans showed up, wearing custom and bedazzled Swift-themed team merch. At one point, Kelce was asked to sign his girlfriend’s name on a Chiefs jersey.
“I don’t think I can sign her name,” Kelce quipped in social media footage. “I haven’t perfected that one yet.”
While Swift, 34, was absent from the local festival, several of Kelce’s loved ones showed their support publicly. Travis was joined by his parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, as well as his older brother, Jason Kelce. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, along with pregnant wife Brittany Mahomes, also made a low-key appearance.
With Kelce Car Jam serving as a birthday party for Travis, he had a special present in mind.
“I’ll take another Super Bowl if you got one of those,” Travis quipped to Page Six on Saturday.
Travis and Swift have been a power couple ever since they made their public debut in September 2023 when the pop star went to her first Chiefs game. (She later celebrated his third Super Bowl victory on the field in February 2024.)
“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date,” Swift told TIME in her 2023 Person of the Year profile. “When you say a relationship is public, that means I’m going to see him do what he loves, we’re showing up for each other, other people are there and we don’t care.”
She continued, “The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”
Swift stepped out at 13 of Travis’ games during the 2023-2024 season, as well as the first two home games of the next earlier this year. The Grammy winner, however, was absent at the Chiefs’ most recent away games in late September and early October.
Swift’s game day absences do not mean there is any trouble in paradise for the couple.
“They’re spending as much time together as possible while balancing their careers and individual responsibilities — his game and her music empire, along with personal projects,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Their schedules are going to be getting super busy so Taylor has been enjoying a few more days of freedom before her upcoming shows.”
Swift has been on hiatus from her Eras Tour since August and shows resume later this month before wrapping for good in December.