Kameron Saunders, a fan-favorite dancer on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour, has to choose between a rock and a hard place during the Kansas City Chiefs vs. New Orleans Saints football game.

Kam, 32, is the brother of Saints defensive tackle Khalen Saunders, whose team will face off against the Chiefs on Monday, October 8. Swift, of course, is dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. (Khalen, 28, previously played for the Missouri team from 2019 to 2022, alongside Kelce, 34.)

According to Khalen, it isn’t even a question of whom Kam will root for during the Monday Night Football game.

“Me, of course,” Khalen quipped to reporters on Thursday, October 3. “He don’t care about the Chiefs. He cares about his brother. That’s his boss, but I’m his brother. I was here first.”

He added, “Hopefully, [Taylor] will be there. If not, [Kam] will be on my side cheering. He ain’t gonna be cheering for the Chiefs — even though he actually does have a key to the city in St. Louis and Kansas City too, but that’s beyond the point. He’s gonna be cheering for me because I’m paying for his ticket.”

The Saints will travel to Missouri’s Arrowhead Stadium for the NFL game. It is not currently known whether the 34-year-old pop star will be in attendance — she attended the first two home games but skipped the next two away games — on Monday.

Swift and Kelce, also 34, have been together since summer 2023. Nearly one year later, Kelce made his Eras Tour debut when he joined Kam for the “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” pantomime during a show at London’s Wembley Stadium. (Fellow dancer Jan Ravnik also appeared in the skit.)

“The Saunders brothers were already my favorites,” Kelce joked via Instagram in June, replying to Kam’s recap about the London performance. “From winning Super Bowls with Sir Bink @khalennotkaylen to having fun bringing Tay back to life on the stage with you the other night.”

Swift and Kam are currently on a break from Eras shows — the concerts resume later this month before wrapping for good in December — during which the Grammy winner has been soaking up quality time with Kelce.

“They’re spending as much time together as possible while balancing their careers and individual responsibilities — his game and her music empire, along with personal projects,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Their schedules are going to be getting super busy so Taylor has been enjoying a few more days of freedom before her upcoming shows.”

According to the insider, Swift and Kelce are “both focused on their work” and plan to think ahead to “their next moves” early next year.